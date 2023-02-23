Close
ARIZONA NEWS

I-17 northbound toward Flagstaff closed due to inclement weather

Feb 22, 2023, 7:58 PM | Updated: 9:36 pm
(ADOT photo)...
(ADOT photo)
(ADOT photo)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Many roads have been closed near Flagstaff and in the high country due to weather on Wednesday, Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

ADOT said the roads are closed due to high winds, falling temperatures and blowing snow and are expected to be closed overnight. Early morning winds at Flagstaff Airport were reported at 68 mph before dawn.

Most notably for the remainder of Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, Interstate 17 northbound is closed starting at milepost 298 (near SR 179 exit to Sedona) all the way to the entrance of Flagstaff at milepost 340.

The National Weather Service predicts that there will be blizzard conditions and “treacherous driving conditions” that include wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour.

All of the following closures will also remain closed overnight:

— US 89A near Bitter Springs (MP 524-609)
— I-40 eastbound between US 93 and Winslow (MP 72-252)
— I-40 westbound between Holbrook and US 93 (MP 289-72)
— SR 87 between Winslow and Payson (MP 342-252)
— SR 260 eastbound between McNary and Greer (MP 360-385)
— SR 273 between SR 260 and Sunrise Park (MP 377-383)
— SR 260 from east of Camp Verde to the SR 87 Junction (MP 229-252)
— US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)
— SR 89A Sedona and I-17 (MP 375-398)
— SR 64 near the Grand Canyon (MP 240-264)
— US 191 South of Alpine (MP 188-252)

