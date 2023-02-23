Valley realty practice buys well-known Phoenix Baptist church from 1970s

PHOENIX — A Valley realty practice has purchased a well-known Phoenix Baptist church built in the 1970s for $1 million with intentions of expanding it.

The church, located near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, was purchased by NAI Horizon’s Church Realty Solutions. It was most recently a Korean New Life Presbyterian Church that sits on a 1.54-acre corner lot.

“The acquisition of the church facilities will enable Phoenix Chin Bethel Church to have space to accommodate significant expansion of its church as well as now having a location in and around their Chin community,” NAI Horizon senior vice president Thomas Smith said in a press release.

“This transaction was an excellent example of having a team committed to helping a client purchase their ideal property.”

The church has a kitchen, security lighting, a security gate, dual street frontage, landscaping, a building sign and 75 fenced and paved parking spaces, according to the release.

The site can hold up to 280 people, has ample classroom space for children and is less than a mile from Grand Canyon University’s campus.

