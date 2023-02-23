Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Valley shows record-setting metrics during Super Bowl LVII

Feb 23, 2023, 4:25 AM
Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks the go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter a...
Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs kicks the go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL released the record-setting numbers from the weeklong party in the Valley.

The main events that took place in downtown Phoenix, including the Super Bowl Experience at the city’s convention center, saw nearly 300,000 fans between Feb. 4–5 and Feb. 9–13, including almost 25,000 fans at the first-ever Super Bowl Watch Party, according to a press release.

Additionally, Phoenix Sky Harbor recorded its busiest day in airport history the Monday after the Super Bowl, with 200,000-plus visitors traveling. The previous record was set in 2015 after Super Bowl XLIX with more than 150,000 people leaving the Monday after.

“We worked diligently with our business partners, indigenous communities, cities around the region and the NFL to prepare for an unforgettable experience for both locals and visitors, which included hundreds of events around the Valley,” president and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee Jay Parry said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

“The official numbers coupled with anecdotal reviews we are receiving indicate Super Bowl LVII was a phenomenal success across all fronts and a win for Arizona.”

The positive effect was not only felt by businesses around the Valley but by charities as well.

The Super Bowl Legacy Grant program distributed $2.1 million to 50 Arizona nonprofits, created an environmental and sustainability effort focused on planting more than 500 low-water usage trees and shrubs around the state on top of other beautification projects around the city, according to the release.

The record numbers could also be due to the fact the WM Phoenix Open attracted close to an additional million people in attendance over the week, based on previous years’ attendance.

More statistics will continue to be released over the coming weeks.

