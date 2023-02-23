Suspect down after officer-inolved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect was injured after the second officer-involved shooting of the day in Phoenix on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The first shooting occurred around 3:15 p.m. near 23rd and Glendale avenues. Additionally, no officers were hurt.

No other information was made immediately available.

