Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Indiana lawmakers back defunding Kinsey sex institute

Feb 22, 2023, 4:49 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

FILE - Dr. Alfred C. Kinsey, author of "Sexual Behavior in the Human Male and Sexual Behavior in the Human Female," is photographed on Aug. 15, 1953. Indiana Republican lawmakers voted Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023, to prohibit Indiana University from using any state money to support its sexual research institution after a far-right legislator unleashed disputed allegations of child exploitation by its founder and famed mid-20th century researcher Alfred Kinsey. (AP Photo/File)

(AP Photo/File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers voted Wednesday to prohibit Indiana University from using any state money to support its sexual research institution after a far-right legislator unleashed disputed allegations of child exploitation by its founder and famed mid-20th century researcher Alfred Kinsey.

The Indiana House voted 53-34 to block state funding toward the Kinsey Institute that has long faced criticism from conservatives for its ongoing research and the legacy of Kinsey’s work that they blame for contributing to liberalized sexual morals, including more acceptance of homosexuality and pornography.

Alfred Kinsey, who died in 1956, produced groundbreaking sex-behavior studies in 1948 and 1953 and was portrayed by Liam Neeson in the 2004 film “Kinsey.”

Republican Rep. Lorissa Sweet claimed that some of Kinsey’s research was child exploitation as she argued for an amendment to the state budget bill against funding for the institute.

“By limiting the funding to Kinsey Institute through Indiana University’s tax dollars, we can be assured that we are not funding ongoing research committed by crimes.” Sweet said.

Democratic Rep. Matt Pierce, whose Bloomington district includes the university campus, responded that Sweet’s claims were “based on old unproven allegations of conspiracies that did not exist,” calling them “warmed-over internet memes that keep coming back.”

Pierce said the university maintained a department that ensured all research involving humans met federal laws and that the Kinsey Institute aimed to better understand human sexuality, including how to treat and prevent sexual predators and pedophiles.

An Indiana University spokesman and the institute’s director didn’t immediately comment on the vote.

Seven Republican House members joined all Democrats present in voting against Sweet’s proposal, which specifically prohibits the use of state money for expenses including the institute’s on-campus facilities, research work, utilities, office supplies and maintenance of research photographs or films.

Pierce said the institute’s funding was being exploited as a “culture war” issue and that it would simply create bookkeeping problems for the university to use sources such as outside grant funding or student tuition to support it.

The fate of the Kinsey funding prohibition might not be decided until a final version of the state budget is voted upon by lawmakers in late April.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - Lorissa Sweet, a Christian conservative and Republican state Rep. candidate speaks during a rally on April 28, 2022, in Warren, Ind. Indiana Republican lawmakers voted Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023, to prohibit Indiana University from using any state money to support its sexual research institution after Sweet, a far-right legislator unleashed disputed allegations of child exploitation by its founder and famed mid-20th century researcher Alfred Kinsey. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) FILE - Dr. Alfred C. Kinsey, author of "Sexual Behavior in the Human Male and Sexual Behavior in the Human Female," is photographed on Aug. 15, 1953. Indiana Republican lawmakers voted Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023, to prohibit Indiana University from using any state money to support its sexual research institution after a far-right legislator unleashed disputed allegations of child exploitation by its founder and famed mid-20th century researcher Alfred Kinsey. (AP Photo/File)

AP

Associated Press

Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company said Wednesday is a test run of a potential response to a Canadian government’s online news bill. Bill C-18, the Online News Act, would require digital giants such as Google and Meta, which owns Facebook, to negotiate […]
20 hours ago
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday, Fe...
Associated Press

Norfolk Southern is third railroad to offer paid sick time

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern on Wednesday became the third major freight railroad to offer some of its employees paid sick time, announcing a deal with one of its unions in response to workers’ quality-of life complaints that arose during contract negotiations. The agreement to provide about 3,000 track maintenance workers in the Brotherhood […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Georgia lawmakers pare back bill to increase truck weights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are watering down a bill to allow heavier trucks on state highways after widespread opposition to the original measure by state and local officials. Rep. Steven Meeks, a Screven Republican, described the changes as “just really paring this back to agriculture and forestry.” The House Transportation Committee voted 12-7 on […]
20 hours ago
In this photo provided by Robin Silver, a feral bull is seen along the Gila River in the Gila Wilde...
Associated Press

US gets OK for cattle-shooting operation in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district judge on Wednesday cleared the way for federal officials to move ahead with plans to take to the air and shoot dozens of wild cattle in a rugged area of southwestern New Mexico. Ranchers had sought a delay, arguing that the potential mass slaughter of as many as […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 2/22/2023

Stocks ended mixed a day after falling to their worst loss since December, as Wall Street prepares for interest rates to stay higher for longer. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% Wednesday after drifting between small gains and losses. The Dow fell and the Nasdaq rose. Treasury yields pulled back a bit after their surge the […]
20 hours ago
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Indiana lawmakers back defunding Kinsey sex institute