Phoenix police fatally shoot suspect who fired at them

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix fatally shot a man they said fired at them during a confrontation in a neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers shot the unidentified man around 2:55 p.m. near 23rd and Glendale avenues in the area of Washington High School.

Police said a detective was in the area at about 2 p.m. to investigate a domestic violence assault from earlier in the month.

While there, the detective saw the suspect drive past the victim’s home multiple times. Police said uniformed backup was requested to search for the man.

Two officers eventually saw a man who matched the suspect’s description and he jumped a fence into a parking lot, police said.

When the officers tried to make contact with the man, he fired at them with a handgun, police said. An officer returned fire and struck the suspect.

Emergency medical personnel with the Phoenix Fire Department arrived and later pronounced the suspect dead.

ABC15 reported the high school briefly went into lockdown.

No other details were made available.

