Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UK grocers limit sales of some vegetables amid shortages

Feb 22, 2023, 10:26 AM | Updated: 10:50 am
A customer checks almost empty fruit and vegetable shelves at an Asda in east London, Tuesday, Feb....

A customer checks almost empty fruit and vegetable shelves at an Asda in east London, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Several British supermarket chains have limited the amount of some fresh produce customers can buy amid shortages blamed on bad weather in Spain and Morocco. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

(Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LONDON (AP) — Several British supermarket chains have limited the amount of some fresh fruits and vegetables that customers can buy amid shortages blamed on bad weather in Spain and Morocco.

Tesco, the U.K.’s largest grocery chain, said Wednesday that it would temporarily limit customers to buying three items each of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. It follows similar moves by rival chains Aldi and Morrisons.

The empty shelves have become a political issue, with opponents of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union blaming Brexit for the fruit and vegetable shortages.

But industry analysts said the main culprit was bad weather hurting crop yields in Spain and Morocco, two of the U.K.’s main suppliers of fresh produce in the winter.

Spain has had some unusually cold weather, while Morocco also was hit by frosty temperatures in January, followed by canceled ferries due to bad weather over the past month. That meant less produce being shipped to Britain.

Ireland — an EU member but, like Britain, a chilly island that relies on seasonal imports — also has seen shortages of some fresh vegetables.

“Difficult weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa have disrupted the harvest for some fruit and vegetables including tomatoes and peppers,” said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, which represents U.K. supermarkets.

Opie said disruption was expected to last “a few weeks.”

“Supermarkets are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce,” he said.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

UNESCO chief urges tougher regulation of social media

PARIS (AP) — The United Nations’ educational, scientific and cultural agency chief on Wednesday called for a global dialogue to find ways to regulate social media companies and limit their role in the spreading of misinformation around the world. Audery Azoulay, the director general of UNESCO, addressed a gathering of lawmakers, journalists and civil societies […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

US sanctions Mexican drug precursor suppliers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Wednesday on six members of a Mexican ring accused of supplying massive amounts of precursor chemical used to make deadly fentanyl and methamphetamines. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control blocked any U.S. properties of brothers Ludim and Luis Alfonso Zamudio Lerma, as well as […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

EU pandemic fund inspectors say no sign of fraud in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The European Parliament´s budget control committee said Wednesday it has found no evidence of deceit or fraud in Spain’s handling of the 31 billion euros ($33 billion) it has received so far in special European Union post-pandemic recovery funds. But a visiting delegation urged the Madrid government to be more transparent and […]
12 hours ago
FILE - The symbol for Intel appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, Oct. 1, 2019....
Associated Press

Intel slashes dividend by 66% in attempt to right itself

Intel is slashing its quarterly dividend by 66% as the chip maker attempts to rejuvenate sales in a market that where competition is increasing as some corporations and households cut back on tech spending. After posting a $664 million fourth-quarter loss last month and sticking by a pessimistic outlook from January, Intel said Wednesday that […]
12 hours ago
FILE - A Carnegie Mellon University sign is displayed outside Baker Hall on the university's campus...
Associated Press

Rales Foundation bets big on Carnegie Mellon STEM students

Carnegie Mellon University and the Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation, named for a home-building supplies entrepreneur and his wife who built their fortune despite early struggles, hope a $150 million initiative will support a new generation of students trying to achieve that American dream. The foundation pledged $116 million Wednesday, in addition to $34 million […]
12 hours ago
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20-50% deal with it annually.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20-50% deal with it annually.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
UK grocers limit sales of some vegetables amid shortages