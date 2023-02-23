Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gazillion Bubble Show pops into Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena in May

Feb 22, 2023, 8:00 PM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
PHOENIX – Tiny bubbles, big bubbles and enormous bubbles will fill the air for one afternoon at a West Valley venue in the spring.

The Gazillion Bubble Show will touch down at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on May 28 for a 1 p.m. date of airy, eye-popping entertainment.

Presales start Wednesday and tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The interactive 75-minutelong show features laser lights and magic tricks, topped off by the Yan family’s live bubblemaking.

Fan Yang launched the Gazillion Bubble Show in New York in 2007. His wife Ana, son Deni, daughter Melody and his brother Jano also perform.

The family has appeared nationally on several shows, including “Today,” “Good Morning America” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

