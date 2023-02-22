Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US sanctions Mexican drug precursor suppliers

Feb 22, 2023, 10:08 AM | Updated: 10:17 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Wednesday on six members of a Mexican ring accused of supplying massive amounts of precursor chemical used to make deadly fentanyl and methamphetamines.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control blocked any U.S. properties of brothers Ludim and Luis Alfonso Zamudio Lerma, as well as several people they did business with.

The six allegedly supplied chemicals used in super labs, which the office described as “large-scale drug laboratories that produce 10 or more pounds of an illicit drug per production cycle” to make meth and the synthetic opioid fentanyl for the Sinaloa Cartel.

“The Zamudio Lerma brothers and their network enable the production of synthetic drugs that devastate American lives, while lining the pockets of Sinaloa Cartel leadership,” OFAC Director Andrea Gacki said in a statement.

The ring allegedly supplied top-level Sinaloa cartel traffickers like the recently imprisoned Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Authorities in Mexico have found ever-larger processing facilities in Mexico where precursor chemicals, often imported from China, are used to make meth and fentanyl.

Mexican cartels often press fentanyl into pills that mimic legitimate medications, heightening the danger of overdoses because many victims do not know they are taking fentanyl.

Over 70,000 Americans died of overdoses involving opioids in 2020, mainly fentanyl.

The office also named two Mexican companies owned by the Zamudio family in the sanctions, Aceros y Refacciones del Humaya, S.A. de C.V. and Farmacia Ludim.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

A customer checks almost empty fruit and vegetable shelves at an Asda in east London, Tuesday, Feb....
Associated Press

UK grocers limit sales of some vegetables amid shortages

LONDON (AP) — Several British supermarket chains have limited the amount of some fresh fruits and vegetables that customers can buy amid shortages blamed on bad weather in Spain and Morocco. Tesco, the U.K.’s largest grocery chain, said Wednesday that it would temporarily limit customers to buying three items each of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

UNESCO chief urges tougher regulation of social media

PARIS (AP) — The United Nations’ educational, scientific and cultural agency chief on Wednesday called for a global dialogue to find ways to regulate social media companies and limit their role in the spreading of misinformation around the world. Audery Azoulay, the director general of UNESCO, addressed a gathering of lawmakers, journalists and civil societies […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

EU pandemic fund inspectors say no sign of fraud in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The European Parliament´s budget control committee said Wednesday it has found no evidence of deceit or fraud in Spain’s handling of the 31 billion euros ($33 billion) it has received so far in special European Union post-pandemic recovery funds. But a visiting delegation urged the Madrid government to be more transparent and […]
12 hours ago
FILE - The symbol for Intel appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, Oct. 1, 2019....
Associated Press

Intel slashes dividend by 66% in attempt to right itself

Intel is slashing its quarterly dividend by 66% as the chip maker attempts to rejuvenate sales in a market that where competition is increasing as some corporations and households cut back on tech spending. After posting a $664 million fourth-quarter loss last month and sticking by a pessimistic outlook from January, Intel said Wednesday that […]
12 hours ago
FILE - A Carnegie Mellon University sign is displayed outside Baker Hall on the university's campus...
Associated Press

Rales Foundation bets big on Carnegie Mellon STEM students

Carnegie Mellon University and the Norman and Ruth Rales Foundation, named for a home-building supplies entrepreneur and his wife who built their fortune despite early struggles, hope a $150 million initiative will support a new generation of students trying to achieve that American dream. The foundation pledged $116 million Wednesday, in addition to $34 million […]
12 hours ago
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20-50% deal with it annually.

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
US sanctions Mexican drug precursor suppliers