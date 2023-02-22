ARIZONA NEWS
Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million sold at Fry’s grocery store in Phoenix
PHOENIX — If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Phoenix for Tuesday’s drawing, it’s time to check and see if you’re now a millionaire.
A slip worth $2 million was purchased at the Fry’s Food Stores location at Baseline Road and 24th Street.
The ticket matched the five winning numbers — 2, 15, 30, 36 and 63 — and had a Megaplier 2x bonus, doubling the initial pot of $1 million.
It’s the first time a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Arizona since the Jan. 3 drawing.
The winner has six months to collect before the claim expires, a good idea considering the odds of hitting a $1 million Mega Millions ticket is 1 in 12 million.
Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.
A ticket costs $2 and the odds of winning a cash prize are 1 in 24.
The next Mega Millions drawing has an estimated jackpot of $126 million.
