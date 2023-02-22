PHOENIX — If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Phoenix for Tuesday’s drawing, it’s time to check and see if you’re now a millionaire.

A slip worth $2 million was purchased at the Fry’s Food Stores location at Baseline Road and 24th Street.

The ticket matched the five winning numbers — 2, 15, 30, 36 and 63 — and had a Megaplier 2x bonus, doubling the initial pot of $1 million.

It’s the first time a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Arizona since the Jan. 3 drawing.

The winner has six months to collect before the claim expires, a good idea considering the odds of hitting a $1 million Mega Millions ticket is 1 in 12 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

A ticket costs $2 and the odds of winning a cash prize are 1 in 24.

The next Mega Millions drawing has an estimated jackpot of $126 million.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.