PHOENIX — State troopers found more than 1 million suspected fentanyl pills while investigating a single-vehicle freeway crash south of metro Phoenix last week, authorities said.

The pills were stashed in packages throughout a pickup truck that rolled over Thursday night on Interstate 10 at Casa Blanca Road, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release Tuesday.

The driver lost control of the 1989 Ford truck around 7:30 p.m. as it was traveling eastbound near Sacaton, DPS said. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

DPS estimated that troopers seized nearly 1.3 million pills with a total weight of about 286 pounds.

The street value of the drugs is an estimated $5.1 million, DPS said.

