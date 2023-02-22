Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix young man with cognitive problems

Feb 22, 2023, 5:46 AM | Updated: 5:50 am
Dylan Valdivia (Photo via Phoenix Police Department)
Dylan Valdivia (Photo via Phoenix Police Department)
(Photo via Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing young man from Phoenix who has cognitive problems, authorities said.

Dylan Valdivia, 21, was last seen Tuesday walking near 15th Avenue and Peoria Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Valdivia becomes confused easily and has impaired judgment, police said.

He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Valdivia was wearing a black Nike T-shirt and black sweatpants and glasses. He walks with a limp and wears a black brace on his right leg.

He was also carrying a tablet.

Anyone with information as to Valdivia’s whereabouts should call Phoenix police’s Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.

