PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday night for a missing young man from Phoenix who has cognitive problems, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said Dylan Valdivia was located and is safe.

Valdivia, 21, was last seen Tuesday walking near 15th Avenue and Peoria Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Valdivia becomes confused easily and has impaired judgment, police said.

He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Valdivia was wearing a black Nike T-shirt and black sweatpants and glasses. He walks with a limp and wears a black brace on his right leg.

He was also carrying a tablet.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.