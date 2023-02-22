Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for missing Phoenix young man with cognitive problems

Feb 22, 2023, 5:46 AM | Updated: 9:05 pm
Dylan Valdivia (Photo via Phoenix Police Department)...
Dylan Valdivia (Photo via Phoenix Police Department)
(Photo via Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday night for a missing young man from Phoenix who has cognitive problems, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said Dylan Valdivia was located and is safe.

Valdivia, 21, was last seen Tuesday walking near 15th Avenue and Peoria Avenue, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Valdivia becomes confused easily and has impaired judgment, police said.

He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Valdivia was wearing a black Nike T-shirt and black sweatpants and glasses. He walks with a limp and wears a black brace on his right leg.

He was also carrying a tablet.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Gazillion Bubble Show)...
KTAR.com

Gazillion Bubble Show pops into Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena in May

Tiny bubbles, big bubbles and enormous bubbles will fill the air for one afternoon at a West Valley venue in the spring.
1 day ago
(ADOT photo)...
Wills Rice

I-17 northbound toward Flagstaff closed due to inclement weather

Many roads have been closed near Flagstaff and in the high country due to weather on Wednesday, ADOT announced.
1 day ago
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)...
Associated Press

Supreme Court rules for Arizona inmate in death penalty case

The Supreme Court ruled for an Arizona man's death row who wants a new sentencing hearing because jurors in his case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure he would never walk free was to sentence him to death.
1 day ago
Cameron Drake (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

Suspect says fatal shooting in Phoenix neighborhood was self-defense

The suspect in a fatal shooting Wednesday night in northeast Phoenix says he pulled the trigger in self-defense, authorities said.
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
Wills Rice

Suspect down after officer-inolved shooting in Phoenix

A suspect was injured after the second officer-involved shooting of the day in Phoenix on Wednesday.
1 day ago
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Phoenix young man with cognitive problems