Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Korea’s Hybe completes purchase of 14.8% stake in rival SM

Feb 22, 2023, 3:04 AM | Updated: 8:25 am
FILE - Korean pop band BTS performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on D...

FILE - Korean pop band BTS performs at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York on Dec. 31, 2019. Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind K-pop sensation BTS, said Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, it has completed its acquisition of a 14.8% stake in rival SM Entertainment, making it SM's largest single shareholder. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind K-pop sensation BTS, said Wednesday that it has completed its acquisition of a 14.8% stake in rival SM Entertainment, making it SM’s largest single shareholder.

The acquisition was finalized even as SM Entertainment accused Hybe staging a hostile takeover to control the firm by purchasing shares from Lee Soo-man, SM’s founder. Lee’s influence in the firm has waned after an activist fund successfully campaigned for stricter oversight of its corporate governance.

Hybe earlier said it plans to purchase a further 25% of SM shares from investors at 120,000 won per share, which would take its total stake to almost 40%.

In an open letter to “fans, artists, employees and shareholders” of SM Entertainment on Wednesday, Hybe CEO Park Jiwon said that SM will move to become a company with a “transparent governance structure that prioritizes shareholder value.”

SM will be given “complete autonomy” when it comes to creative work akin to the other labels operated by Hybe, he said.

He said Hybe would also actively support SM artists’ endeavors. SM is behind popular K-pop acts such as boy-group NCT and girl-group aespa.

On Monday, SM’s CFO Jang Cheol-hyuk published a YouTube video criticizing Hybe’s takeover bid, arguing that such a move would lead to a monopolization of the industry, rising costs for fans. SM’s artists might be at a disadvantage to Hybe’s artists, he said.

Combined, both SM and Hybe account for 70% of revenues from albums and digital music in the K-pop industry.

“A lot of indicators of market share imply that HYBE’s acquisition of SM will undermine fair competition, which clearly shows that this acquisition is unfair,” Jang said. “Ultimately, K-pop fans will be the ones that will be most affected by the monopoly.”

Hybe’s bid for a bigger stake in SM came days after technology firm Kakao Corp said it would buy a 9.05% stake in SM through a rights offering and convertible shares and become a strategic partner of SM. SM had planned to expand its IP monetization and leverage Kakao’s messaging, social and entertainment platforms.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - In this image from video, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during an interview with Th...
Associated Press

New estimate U.S. could face default on debt by early June

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. could face an unprecedented default on its obligations as soon as early June if Congress does not act to lift the debt limit, a Washington think tank said Wednesday. The Bipartisan Policy Center, which forecasts the approximate “X-date” when the government will no longer be able to meet its financial […]
9 hours ago
FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. Amazon has cl...
Associated Press

Amazon closes $3.9B buyout of health company One Medical

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday it has closed its $3.9 billion acquisition of the primary care organization One Medical. The e-commerce giant has said the buyout, which was announced in July, is a key component of its growing health care business, which includes its online drugstore Amazon Pharmacy and a patient to doctor […]
9 hours ago
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airmen Andrew Whitener and Tyler Glodgett 341s...
Associated Press

Air Force expands cancer review of nuclear missile personnel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force’s review of cancers among its nuclear missile corps will include all personnel who worked on, guarded, supported or operated the nation’s ground-based warheads, Air Force Global Strike Command announced Wednesday. Nine officers who had worked as missileers — the airmen who launch the warheads from underground silos and control […]
9 hours ago
FILE -- In this April 28, 2016 file photo, Tommaso Di Ruzza, then director of the Vatican Financial...
Associated Press

Journalist deflates accusation at Vatican financial trial

ROME (AP) — An Italian journalist on Wednesday deflated an accusation in the Vatican’s sprawling financial trial, as he disputed prosecutors’ claims about the source of a document concerning the Vatican’s 350 million euro investment in a London property. Investigative journalist Emiliano Fittipaldi was called to testify by defense lawyers representing Tommaso Di Ruzza, the […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant Niederaussem, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2022. The pric...
Associated Press

EU carbon price passes symbolic 100 euros as reforms bite

BERLIN (AP) — The price of releasing planet-heating carbon into the atmosphere rose above 100 euros (about $107) in the European Union for the first time this week, a signal that experts said Wednesday speaks for the bloc’s efforts to make polluting costlier. The EU has laid down a path to become carbon neutral by […]
9 hours ago
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20-50% deal with it annually.

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Korea’s Hybe completes purchase of 14.8% stake in rival SM