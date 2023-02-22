Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Hiker found dead along Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon

Feb 21, 2023, 5:15 PM
Shafts of light pass over the Bright Angel Fault inside the Grand Canyon early June 10, 2009 in th...
Shafts of light pass over the Bright Angel Fault inside the Grand Canyon early June 10, 2009 in the Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A 56-year-old hiker died on Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park last week, authorities said.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call of an unresponsive hiker on Friday at approximately 3 p.m., the National Park Service announced in a press release.

NPS search and rescue personnel located the man from Pewaukee, Wisc. below Havasupai Gardens. Crews pronounced the individual dead on the scene.

RELATED STORIES

He was attempting to hike to the Colorado River and back in one day, NPS said.

NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner opened an investigation into the fatality.

Bright Angel Trail is the most popular path into the Grand Canyon. It is a 7.8-mile trail from the rim to the water and has a 4,460-foot elevation change.

The national park does not recommend hiking down to the river and back in one day due to the distance and dramatic changes in elevation and temperature.

No additional information was made immediately available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Avondale Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Suspect dead, officer injured following shooting in Avondale

An officer responding to a crime scene shot and killed a suspect Tuesday afternoon in Avondale, police said.
17 hours ago
(File photo by Tynin Fries/Cronkite News)...
Sarah Min Heller | Cronkite News

Arizona bill would require schools to offer firearms training to students

The bill's sponsor says she wants Arizona schoolchildren to learn proper firearms handling from experts to stop accidental deaths.
17 hours ago
(Facebook Photos/Salt River Project; Arizona Public Service)...
KTAR.com

APS, SRP ready to respond to outages in case high winds knock out power in Valley

Arizona's biggest suppliers of electricity said Tuesday they're ready for potential outages that could come with the strong winds expected to rip through metro Phoenix over the next two days.
17 hours ago
(Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)...
Jim Sharpe

Arizona is being dragged down with anti-drag threats and laws

Arizona isn't benefitting from anti-drag threats, like the one in Tempe, and proposed anti-drag laws, writes KTAR News host Jim Sharpe.
17 hours ago
Patrick Gruchala (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...
KTAR.com

Scottsdale police: Suspect who shot wrong target arrested for attempted murder

A suspect accused of critically shooting a victim he thought was someone else was arrested in Scottsdale, authorities said.
17 hours ago
Guns 'N Roses (Valeska Thomas Photo)...
Kevin Stone

Welcome to the desert: Guns ‘N Roses to rock Phoenix baseball stadium

Guns 'N Roses will turn Phoenix's Chase Field into a jungle this fall during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band's 2023 World Tour.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Hiker found dead along Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon