ARIZONA NEWS

Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix stopping by Phoenix in September

Feb 22, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 7:45 am
In this image released on July 02; Matt Sallee, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and K...
In this image released on July 02; Matt Sallee, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola of three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling artists Pentatonix performs from Los Angeles for A Capitol Fourth which airs on Sunday, July 4th on PBS. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Capital Concerts)
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Capital Concerts)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Multi-platinum selling a cappella quintet Pentatonix is scheduled to stop by Phoenix as part of The World Tour in September.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artists are set to perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (formerly Ak-Chin Pavilion) with special guest Lauren Alaina on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Members Matt Sallee, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola will embark on a 24-city North American tour starting with a show in Jacksonville, Fla., on Aug. 9.

Pentatonix broke out on NBC’s “The Sing Off” in 2011, and since then the group has gained global fame for covers of popular songs and Christmas music.

It won its first Grammy in 2015 in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella category for “Daft Punk.”

RELATED STORIES

The a cappella group performed the National Anthem at the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 9 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. online.

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre will also host shows featuring Shania Twain on May 30, Janet Jackson on June 7, Fall Out Boy on June 30 and Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top on Aug. 13 ahead of Pentatonix’s concert. A full list of shows is scheduled online.

