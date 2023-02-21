Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Feb 21, 2023, 1:10 PM | Updated: 1:50 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 18 cents to $76.16 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.02 to $83.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.42 a gallon. March heating oil rose 8 cents to $2.78 a gallon. March natural gas fell 20 cents to $2.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $7.70 to $1,842.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 18 cents to $21.89 an ounce and March copper rose 12 cents to $4.23 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.99 Japanese yen from 134.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.0650 from $1.0686.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

A protester holds a poster calling for lawmakers to vote against House Bill 1125, which would ban g...
Associated Press

Mississippi Senate passes limit on transgender health care

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would ban gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18. House Bill 1125 will go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who is running for reelection and has indicated he will sign it into law. In 2021, Reeves […]
14 hours ago
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate...
Associated Press

Graphic videos show inmate’s pain as officers strap him down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Graphic videos filed in a Tennessee court on Tuesday show a death row inmate who has just returned from the hospital repeatedly telling officers that he is in pain as they strap him so tightly to a bed that his arms turn purple. Henry Hodges is suing the Tennessee Department of […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Abortion rights groups ready 2023 ballot measure in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two groups advocating for abortion rights planned to submit fall ballot language Tuesday for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing Ohioans’ access to abortion, an effort that opponents have vowed to fight. The measure to be submitted to Republican Attorney General Dave Yost calls for establishing “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” for […]
14 hours ago
A mourner attends the funeral for Michigan State University shooting victim Arielle Anderson in Det...
Associated Press

‘Forever a Spartan’: Funeral held for Michigan State victim

DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of people filled a church Tuesday for the funeral of a 19-year-old Detroit-area woman, an aspiring doctor who was one of three students fatally shot last week at Michigan State University. Arielle Anderson’s casket was flanked by flowers — one formed an “A” — and large photos of her, from childhood […]
14 hours ago
Golfers Tiger Woods, center, and Rory McIlroy, right, talk to host Erin Andrews as they discuss the...
Associated Press

Woods, McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy put the silver-plated shovels into a pile of dirt and left sizable divots. With that, their high-tech golf league got a bit closer to launch. The ceremonial groundbreaking for the arena that will house the league that’s being called TGL was held Tuesday at […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Explosion kills 2 at Miami-area industrial complex

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — An explosion and fire at an industrial complex in suburban Miami killed two people and left three others injured Tuesday morning, officials said. The explosion in the small city of Medley shot a large fireball into the sky and left several trucks and other vehicles in flames, video from a neighboring […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities