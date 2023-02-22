Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Pair of Powerball tickets sold at Valley stores pay $150,000, $50,000

Feb 21, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Pixabay Photo)
(Pixabay Photo)
PHOENIX — A couple of Valley lottery players won nice stacks of cash in the latest Powerball drawing.

Both tickets matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball in Monday’s drawing. That combo pays out $50,000, but one of entries included the Power Play multiplier option, which costs an extra $1 and wound up tripling the windfall.

Monday’s numbers were 3, 17, 26, 38 and 54, with a Powerball of 15.

The odds of matching four numbers plus the Powerball are 1 in 913,129.

A $150,000 ticket was sold at the Ventura Market gas station near Hunt Highway and Copper Mine Road in Queen Creek.

The $50,000 winner, without the multiplier, was purchased in the opposite corner of metro Phoenix, at Smoke & Cigar near Grand and 107th avenues in Sun City.

The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets without the Power Play option cost $2.

With nobody winning the last jackpot, the top prize increased to an estimated $100 million for Wednesday’s drawing in the national game.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

