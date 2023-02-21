Close
‘Forever a Spartan’: Funeral held for Michigan State victim

Feb 21, 2023, 10:54 AM | Updated: 11:18 am
More than 1,000 Michigan State University students and concerned Michigan residents joined a sit-in protest on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich., one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of people filled a church Tuesday for the funeral of a 19-year-old Detroit-area woman, an aspiring doctor who was one of three students fatally shot last week at Michigan State University.

Arielle Anderson’s casket was flanked by flowers — one formed an “A” — and large photos of her, from childhood to young adulthood. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer described her as someone with “quiet confidence” and “loud compassion.”

“Her future was robbed from her by a senseless act of violence. It’s not fair,” Whitmer told mourners at Zion Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit.

Rema Vassar, chair of Michigan State’s governing board, referred to the morning winter weather.

“Michigan doesn’t get many sunny days, but the sun came out today. … You know diamonds are forever. And she lives forever,” Vassar said.

Anderson, she added, is “forever a Spartan.”

The funeral was the last for the three students who were killed Feb. 13 when a gunman fired at Berkey Hall and at the MSU Union. Services were held Saturday for Brian Fraser, 20, who, like Anderson, graduated from a Grosse Pointe high school, and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson.

Anderson wanted to graduate from college as soon as possible on her way to becoming a surgeon, her family said last week.

Five students who were wounded remain in a Lansing hospital, including two in critical condition.

The shooter, Anthony McRae, 43, of Lansing, killed himself when confronted by police about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from campus. He had no connection to the victims or the university and may have had mental health problems, investigators said, citing a note in his possession.

Classes resumed Monday at Michigan State in East Lansing, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

‘Forever a Spartan’: Funeral held for Michigan State victim