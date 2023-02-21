Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Explosion kills 2 at Miami-area industrial complex

Feb 21, 2023, 10:20 AM | Updated: 10:25 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — An explosion and fire at an industrial complex in suburban Miami killed two people and left three others injured Tuesday morning, officials said.

The explosion in the small city of Medley shot a large fireball into the sky and left several trucks and other vehicles in flames, video from a neighboring business and TV news helicopters showed.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said two others suffered traumatic injuries and were taken to a hospital, while a third was treated at the scene.

Fire officials said it took about 90 minutes to extinguish the flames and that the cause is under investigation.

A truck-cleaning company and welding shops are listed as operating at the address of the explosion.

Medley, located about 12 miles northwest of downtown Miami, is mostly industrial and commercial complexes.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Ohio groups ready ballot for protecting abortion rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two groups advocating for abortion rights planned to submit fall ballot language Tuesday for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing Ohioans’ access to abortion, an effort that opponents have vowed to fight. The measure submitted to Republican Attorney General Dave Yost calls for establishing “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” for Ohioans. The […]
12 hours ago
More than 1,000 Michigan State University students and concerned Michigan residents joined a sit-in...
Associated Press

‘Forever a Spartan’: Funeral held for Michigan State victim

DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of people filled a church Tuesday for the funeral of a 19-year-old Detroit-area woman, an aspiring doctor who was one of three students fatally shot last week at Michigan State University. Arielle Anderson’s casket was flanked by flowers — one formed an “A” — and large photos of her, from childhood […]
12 hours ago
Golfers Tiger Woods, center, and Rory McIlroy, right, talk to host Erin Andrews as they discuss the...
Associated Press

Woods, McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy put the silver-plated shovels into a pile of dirt and left sizable divots. With that, their high-tech golf league got a bit closer to launch. The ceremonial groundbreaking for the arena that will house the league that’s being called TGL was held Tuesday at […]
12 hours ago
FILE - The angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple is silhouetted against a cloud-covered sky...
Associated Press

Mormon church fined $5M for obscuring size of portfolio

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its investment arm have been fined $5 million for using shell companies to obscure the size of the portfolio under church control, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday. “We allege that the LDS Church’s investment manager, with the Church’s […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate handcuffed to his brother Tristan, right, from the Court ...
Associated Press

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital agreed Tuesday to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate’s detention on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking by another 30 days, an official said. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen known for misogynistic views who has 5.1 million Twitter followers, was arrested Dec. 29 when authorities […]
12 hours ago
FILE — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., speaks about President Donald Trump's first 100 days, during...
Associated Press

US Rep. Cicilline to step down, lead nonprofit foundation

Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits. The Democrat, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary, was named president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, effective June. 1. “Serving […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Explosion kills 2 at Miami-area industrial complex