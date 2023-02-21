Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US Rep. Cicilline to step down, lead nonprofit foundation

Feb 21, 2023, 9:48 AM | Updated: 10:18 am
FILE — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., speaks about President Donald Trump's first 100 days, during...

FILE — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., speaks about President Donald Trump's first 100 days, during a media availability on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in Washington. Cicilline said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 that he will step down from his congressional seat this summer to lead the Rhode Island Foundation, his home state's largest funder of nonprofits. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits.

The Democrat, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary, was named president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, effective June. 1.

“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime,” said Cicilline, who is serving his seventh term. “As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.”

Cicilline, 61, said the opportunity to lead the foundation was unexpected, but gives him the opportunity to “have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state.”

The Rhode Island Foundation, founded in 1916, focuses on supporting economic security, affordable health care, as well as education and job training. It raised $98 million in 2021 and awarded $76 million in grants, according to its website.

Cicilline takes over for Neil Steinberg, who will continue as president and CEO until Cicilline starts. The congressman has “the experience, the skills, the passion, and the network to ably lead the Foundation,” Steinberg said.

Cicilline was selected after a national search.

“Congressman Cicilline’s career-long fight for equity and equality at the local, national and international level, and his deep relationships within Rhode Island’s communities of color are two of the many factors that led us to this decision,” said Dr. G. Alan Kurose, chair of the foundation’s board of directors, said in a statement.

Cicilline has represented Rhode Island in the U.S. House since 2011.

The news of his retirement comes months after he withdrew his bid for a leadership post in the House this Congress. Cicilline, who is openly gay, had challenged Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina for the Democrat’s assistant role, arguing that it was time the party’s leadership table included LGBTQ voices.

But Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black American in Congress, received unanimous support from the caucus in closed-door elections in December to stay in leadership.

The challenge to Clyburn was a surprise, but Cicilline said at the time that he felt the need to act to ensure the Democratic leadership “fully reflect the diversity” of the caucus and of the country.

During his tenure he was a frequent critic of big tech and the amount of power the nation’s tech companies held. He was a House impeachment manager during former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, and a lead sponsor of the legislation that gave federal recognition to same-sex marriages.

Cicilline previously served as mayor of Providence from 2003 to 2011, and in the state legislature from 1995 until 2003. He has degrees from Brown University and Georgetown University Law Center.

Rhode Island’s other longtime Democratic representative, Jim Langevin, served his last day in office earlier this year after announcing in January 2022 that he would not seek reelection to the seat he has held since 2001. He was replaced by another Democrat, Seth Magaziner.

Under state law, Rhode Island’s governor can set a date for a special election to find Cicilline’s successor.

___

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri in Washington, D.C. contributed to this story.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., center, accompanied by Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., left, and Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., right, speaks to members of the media following a House Judiciary Committee closed door meeting with former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman on Capitol Hill, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Washington. Cicilline said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 that he will step down from his congressional seat this summer to lead the Rhode Island Foundation, his home state's largest funder of nonprofits. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) FILE — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., questions witnesses during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs hearing looking into the firing of State Department Inspector General Steven Linick, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cicilline said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 that he will step down from his congressional seat this summer to lead the Rhode Island Foundation, his home state's largest funder of nonprofits. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP, File) FILE — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., speaks about President Donald Trump's first 100 days, during a media availability on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in Washington. Cicilline said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 that he will step down from his congressional seat this summer to lead the Rhode Island Foundation, his home state's largest funder of nonprofits. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

AP

Associated Press

Ohio groups ready ballot for protecting abortion rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two groups advocating for abortion rights planned to submit fall ballot language Tuesday for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing Ohioans’ access to abortion, an effort that opponents have vowed to fight. The measure submitted to Republican Attorney General Dave Yost calls for establishing “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” for Ohioans. The […]
12 hours ago
More than 1,000 Michigan State University students and concerned Michigan residents joined a sit-in...
Associated Press

‘Forever a Spartan’: Funeral held for Michigan State victim

DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of people filled a church Tuesday for the funeral of a 19-year-old Detroit-area woman, an aspiring doctor who was one of three students fatally shot last week at Michigan State University. Arielle Anderson’s casket was flanked by flowers — one formed an “A” — and large photos of her, from childhood […]
12 hours ago
Golfers Tiger Woods, center, and Rory McIlroy, right, talk to host Erin Andrews as they discuss the...
Associated Press

Woods, McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy put the silver-plated shovels into a pile of dirt and left sizable divots. With that, their high-tech golf league got a bit closer to launch. The ceremonial groundbreaking for the arena that will house the league that’s being called TGL was held Tuesday at […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Explosion kills 2 at Miami-area industrial complex

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — An explosion and fire at an industrial complex in suburban Miami killed two people and left three others injured Tuesday morning, officials said. The explosion in the small city of Medley shot a large fireball into the sky and left several trucks and other vehicles in flames, video from a neighboring […]
12 hours ago
FILE - The angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple is silhouetted against a cloud-covered sky...
Associated Press

Mormon church fined $5M for obscuring size of portfolio

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its investment arm have been fined $5 million for using shell companies to obscure the size of the portfolio under church control, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday. “We allege that the LDS Church’s investment manager, with the Church’s […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate handcuffed to his brother Tristan, right, from the Court ...
Associated Press

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital agreed Tuesday to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate’s detention on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking by another 30 days, an official said. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen known for misogynistic views who has 5.1 million Twitter followers, was arrested Dec. 29 when authorities […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
US Rep. Cicilline to step down, lead nonprofit foundation