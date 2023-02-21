Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

Feb 21, 2023, 9:48 AM | Updated: 10:16 am
FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate handcuffed to his brother Tristan, right, from the Court ...

FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate handcuffed to his brother Tristan, right, from the Court of Appeal after they appealed the decision to extend their arrest by another 30 days term in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. A court in Romania's capital ruled on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to extend by another 30 days the arrest of the divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, who are held on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital agreed Tuesday to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate’s detention on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking by another 30 days, an official said.

Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen known for misogynistic views who has 5.1 million Twitter followers, was arrested Dec. 29 when authorities descended on his property north of Bucharest. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women also are in custody in the same case. None of the four has been formally charged.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, told The Associated Press that the Bucharest Tribunal approved prosecutors’ request to hold the Tates for another 30 days, while the two women will be put under house arrest.

It was the third 30-day extension granted since the Tates were arrested. The brothers also lost an appeal on Feb. 1 of a judge’s Jan. 20 decision to keep them behind bars while investigations continued.

A document explaining that earlier decision said the judge took into account the “particular dangerousness of the defendants” and their capacity to identify victims “with an increased vulnerability, in search of better life opportunities.”

Eugen Vidineac, one of the lawyers representing the Tate brothers, told journalists before Tuesday’s ruling that the defense team would challenge another extension, if one were issued. He insisted the defense had “effectively paralyzed the evidence” in the case so far and that there was enough to keep the Tates in custody.

Tate, who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech. He has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged their case is a “political” attack designed to silence him.

A post on Andrew Tate’s Twitter account before Tuesday’s decision expressed confidence in his lawyers and his eventual release. A subsequent tweet said, “I can easily think myself into euphoric gratefulness for things as simple as having air to breathe. I can easily think myself into the deepest and darkest depression. I’ve seen hell. I’ve lived hell. I can produce either state.”

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said in a statement after the December arrests that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and were sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group.

The agency said victims were lured with pretenses of love and later intimidated, placed under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the crime group.

In January, Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest linked with the Tate brothers and towed away a fleet of luxury cars that included a Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari and a Porsche. They reported seizing assets worth an estimated $3.9 million.

Prosecutors have said that if they can prove the cars’ owners gained money through illicit activities such as human trafficking, the assets would be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and to compensate victims. Tate also unsuccessfully appealed the asset seizure.

___

McGrath contributed from Sighisoara, Romania.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate, third from left, handcuffed to his brother Tristan, to the Court of Appeal after they appealed the decision to extend their arrest by another 30 days term in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. A court in Romania's capital ruled on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to extend by another 30 days the arrest of the divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, who are held on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre, File) FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate handcuffed to his brother Tristan, right, from the Court of Appeal after they appealed the decision to extend their arrest by another 30 days term in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. A court in Romania's capital ruled on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to extend by another 30 days the arrest of the divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, who are held on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

AP

Associated Press

Ohio groups ready ballot for protecting abortion rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two groups advocating for abortion rights planned to submit fall ballot language Tuesday for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing Ohioans’ access to abortion, an effort that opponents have vowed to fight. The measure submitted to Republican Attorney General Dave Yost calls for establishing “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” for Ohioans. The […]
12 hours ago
More than 1,000 Michigan State University students and concerned Michigan residents joined a sit-in...
Associated Press

‘Forever a Spartan’: Funeral held for Michigan State victim

DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of people filled a church Tuesday for the funeral of a 19-year-old Detroit-area woman, an aspiring doctor who was one of three students fatally shot last week at Michigan State University. Arielle Anderson’s casket was flanked by flowers — one formed an “A” — and large photos of her, from childhood […]
12 hours ago
Golfers Tiger Woods, center, and Rory McIlroy, right, talk to host Erin Andrews as they discuss the...
Associated Press

Woods, McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy put the silver-plated shovels into a pile of dirt and left sizable divots. With that, their high-tech golf league got a bit closer to launch. The ceremonial groundbreaking for the arena that will house the league that’s being called TGL was held Tuesday at […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Explosion kills 2 at Miami-area industrial complex

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — An explosion and fire at an industrial complex in suburban Miami killed two people and left three others injured Tuesday morning, officials said. The explosion in the small city of Medley shot a large fireball into the sky and left several trucks and other vehicles in flames, video from a neighboring […]
12 hours ago
FILE - The angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple is silhouetted against a cloud-covered sky...
Associated Press

Mormon church fined $5M for obscuring size of portfolio

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its investment arm have been fined $5 million for using shell companies to obscure the size of the portfolio under church control, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday. “We allege that the LDS Church’s investment manager, with the Church’s […]
12 hours ago
FILE — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., speaks about President Donald Trump's first 100 days, during...
Associated Press

US Rep. Cicilline to step down, lead nonprofit foundation

Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits. The Democrat, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary, was named president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, effective June. 1. “Serving […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days