Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fidelity Charitable’s $11.2B in grants in 2022 breaks record

Feb 21, 2023, 9:15 AM | Updated: 9:58 am
FILE - Jose Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen, exits Veselka with chef Chef Olesia Lew, Sept...

FILE - Jose Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen, exits Veselka with chef Chef Olesia Lew, Sept. 16, 2022, in New York. Fidelity Charitable, the nation’s largest grantmaker, announced Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, that 2022 was another record-setting year, with $11.2 billion in grants awarded by its donor-advised fund holders, up 9% over 2021. According to Fidelity Charitable’s report, the three most popular grantees in 2022 were Doctors Without Borders USA, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and World Central Kitchen, which moved from No. 26 in 2021 to No. 3 last year. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)

(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Fidelity Charitable, the nation’s largest grantmaker, announced Tuesday that 2022 was another record-setting year, with $11.2 billion in grants awarded by its donor-advised fund holders, up 9% over 2021.

What makes the new record even more notable was that the donations came during a year of high inflation and recession worries. In fact, 2022 was a rare year when grants flowing out of Fidelity Charitable’s donor-advised funds outpaced the investments going into them.

“Despite the S&P being down 19% and an uncertain economy, grants from Fidelity Charitable donors increased 9% while contributions were down in line with the S&P over the last year,” said Jacob Pruitt, President, Fidelity Charitable. “This illustrates the power of donor-advised funds to help sustain the philanthropic sector even during periods of uncertainty.”

According to Fidelity Charitable’s 2023 Giving Report, its donor-advised fund holders awarded 2.2 million grants to 189,000 charities in 2022. A donor-advised fund is a sort of charitable investment account that allows people to immediately receive tax breaks for what they contribute, even if it takes years for those contributions to be donated to a nonprofit.

Critics of donor-advised funds complain that grants can be delayed indefinitely. Congress is currently considering legislation to change that, including the bipartisan Accelerating Charitable Efforts Act that would require grants to be made from those accounts within 15 years.

The record-breaking numbers from 2022 show that while donors were concerned about the impact of inflation and the economy, Pruitt said they decided to “put that concern into action.” They are also a sign that donor-advised funds can be used as a ” ready reserve ” for increased donations when needed, he added.

William Foster, managing partner at the nonprofit adviser The Bridgespan Group, said that though 2022 data is not yet finalized, his research shows that donors are increasingly motivated to give and that they are finding new ways to do it. Foster said the trend in collaborative giving continued last year, where individual donors team up or work through an intermediary to provide ambitious donations to tackle big issues.

“There’s always a fear that there’s one more question that can be asked or one other cause or organization that might be better around the corner,” Foster said. “The truth is that you only become a better philanthropist by being active today. Typically, acting today does not come at the opportunity cost of what you might do in the future. If anything, it opens doors to more opportunity.”

According to Fidelity Charitable’s report, the three most popular grantees in 2022 were Doctors Without Borders USA, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and World Central Kitchen, which moved from No. 26 in 2021 to No. 3 last year.

In terms of charitable sectors, donations to most sectors remained the same in 2022, with grants to human services and arts and culture each dipping by 1% and grants to religion and international affairs climbing by 1%.

_____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Ohio groups ready ballot for protecting abortion rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two groups advocating for abortion rights planned to submit fall ballot language Tuesday for a constitutional amendment guaranteeing Ohioans’ access to abortion, an effort that opponents have vowed to fight. The measure submitted to Republican Attorney General Dave Yost calls for establishing “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” for Ohioans. The […]
12 hours ago
More than 1,000 Michigan State University students and concerned Michigan residents joined a sit-in...
Associated Press

‘Forever a Spartan’: Funeral held for Michigan State victim

DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of people filled a church Tuesday for the funeral of a 19-year-old Detroit-area woman, an aspiring doctor who was one of three students fatally shot last week at Michigan State University. Arielle Anderson’s casket was flanked by flowers — one formed an “A” — and large photos of her, from childhood […]
12 hours ago
Golfers Tiger Woods, center, and Rory McIlroy, right, talk to host Erin Andrews as they discuss the...
Associated Press

Woods, McIlroy break ground on high-tech golf league site

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy put the silver-plated shovels into a pile of dirt and left sizable divots. With that, their high-tech golf league got a bit closer to launch. The ceremonial groundbreaking for the arena that will house the league that’s being called TGL was held Tuesday at […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Explosion kills 2 at Miami-area industrial complex

MEDLEY, Fla. (AP) — An explosion and fire at an industrial complex in suburban Miami killed two people and left three others injured Tuesday morning, officials said. The explosion in the small city of Medley shot a large fireball into the sky and left several trucks and other vehicles in flames, video from a neighboring […]
12 hours ago
FILE - The angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple is silhouetted against a cloud-covered sky...
Associated Press

Mormon church fined $5M for obscuring size of portfolio

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its investment arm have been fined $5 million for using shell companies to obscure the size of the portfolio under church control, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday. “We allege that the LDS Church’s investment manager, with the Church’s […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Police officers escort Andrew Tate handcuffed to his brother Tristan, right, from the Court ...
Associated Press

Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital agreed Tuesday to extend social media influencer Andrew Tate’s detention on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking by another 30 days, an official said. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen known for misogynistic views who has 5.1 million Twitter followers, was arrested Dec. 29 when authorities […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Fidelity Charitable’s $11.2B in grants in 2022 breaks record