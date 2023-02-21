Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Enfamil maker recalls potentially contaminated baby formula

Feb 21, 2023, 8:29 AM | Updated: 8:48 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of Enfamil announced a recall of about 145,000 cans of infant formula due to the possibility of cross-contamination with a bacteria that can cause serious illness or death.

Reckitt, a U.K.-based consumer health and nutrition company, said over the weekend that is voluntarily recalling two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula, but that no illnesses or “adverse events” have been reported. The company said it identified the cause of the potential cronobacter contamination and are no longer using the supplier.

According to the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention, cronobacter infections in infants can be deadly. The bacteria occurs naturally in soil, water and other parts of the environment and can live in dry foods, such as powdered milk, herbal teas, starches and baby formula.

Almost all previous outbreaks in the U.S. have been linked to powdered baby formulas, which don’t undergo the same high temperatures used to kill germs in many other foods. Cronobacter typically causes fever in infants and can sometimes lead to dangerous blood infections or swelling of the brain.

Last year, a nationwide baby formula shortage was triggered by an Abbott Nutrition plant that had to be closed for months because of contamination problems.

Abbott recalled various lots of three powdered infant formulas from the plant, after federal officials began investigating rare bacterial infections in four babies who were fed formula. Two of the infants died. But it’s not certain the bacteria came from the plant; strains found at the plant didn’t match the two available samples from the babies.

For the most recent recall, consumers should check the packaging of their formula to make sure they didn’t purchase the recalled product. The product is Enfamil ProSobee Powder, 12.9 ounce can with a UPC number of 300871214415; global batch number of ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ; lot number of 0670975 or 0670979 and an expiration date of March 1, 2024.

Consumers can return the product to wherever they bought it for a full refund. They can also call Reckit at 1-800-479-0551 or email the company at consumer.relations (at) rb.com.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

A gondola is docked on a dry canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP P...
Associated Press

Prolonged low tides see smaller canals dry up in Venice

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Some of Venice’s smaller canals have practically dried up due a prolonged spell of low tides, frustrating boat crews and bewildering tourists. The prolonged stretch of ebb tides is linked to a lingering high-pressure weather system over much of Italy, experts say. Since the canals essentially serve as streets in car-less […]
9 hours ago
A "For Sale" sign is posted outside a single family home, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Derry, N.H. On ...
Associated Press

US home sales fell again in January; prices edged higher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s housing slump deepened in January as home sales fell for the 12th consecutive month to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years. The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that existing U.S. home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million properties last month. […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

Explosion at Ohio metals plant kills 1 worker, injures 13

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — A maintenance worker was killed in explosion at an Ohio metals plant that sparked a large fire and sent more than a dozen people to hospitals, with at least two in critical condition, authorities said. Emergency crews were called to the I. Schumann & Co. copper alloy company in the […]
9 hours ago
Valentyna Mozgova, 55, a lab medic walks in the corridor of a hospital which was damaged by Russian...
Associated Press

Ukraine’s health care on the brink after hundreds of attacks

KRASNOHORIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Valentyna Mozgova sweeps shattered glass and other debris from the vacant halls of the bombed-out hospital where she began her career. Living in the basement, the 55-year-old lab technician now works as its solitary guard. Russian artillery strikes targeted Marinskaya Central District Hospital in 2017 and again in 2021. But numerous […]
9 hours ago
Matt Baker, chef and owner of Gravitas, poses for a portrait inside the restaurant, Tuesday, Feb. 1...
Associated Press

More restaurants are trying monthly subscriptions

Consumers are willing to pay monthly subscription fees for streaming services, pet food and even toilet paper. And now some restaurants are betting they’ll do the same for their favorite meals. Large chains like Panera and P.F. Chang’s as well as neighborhood hangouts are increasingly experimenting with the subscription model as a way to ensure […]
9 hours ago
From left, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Eu...
Associated Press

EU urges members to offer stockpiles, contracts to Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Tuesday urged its member countries to provide more ammunition to Ukraine from their stockpiles and from any orders that they might have already placed with the defense industry to help defeat invading Russian forces. According to some estimates, Ukraine is firing up to 6,000-7,000 artillery shells daily — […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Enfamil maker recalls potentially contaminated baby formula