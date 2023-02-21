Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Ambitious plan to sell house to get out of debt is viable option for some

Feb 21, 2023, 1:00 PM
(Flickr Photo/TaxRabate.org.uk)...
(Flickr Photo/TaxRabate.org.uk)
(Flickr Photo/TaxRabate.org.uk)
Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

I’m an anesthesiologist, and I make between $260,000 and $270,000 a year. My wife is a stay-at-home mom who takes care of our preschool-age kids.

We have about $50,000 in a retirement fund, $50,000 in consumer debt, $220,000 in student loan debt, and we owe $280,000 on our house, which is worth around $500,000.

We’re thinking about using our retirement fund to pay off credit cards and such, then selling the house and using the money to pay off the student loans.

After that, we’d live in an apartment for a while, save up 20% or more for a down payment on the next home, and do things right financially moving forward.

What do you think about this game plan?

– Jake

Dear Jake,

Wow, I really appreciate your motivation, man. You’re willing to do whatever it takes, and that’s pretty cool. Not many people have the determination to do the kinds of things you’re talking about.

I almost never tell people to sell their homes. If you actually can’t afford it, that’s one thing — and in that case, we’d sell the house. If it’s the only way to avoid bankruptcy, we’d get rid of it in a heartbeat.

But in your case, things are a little different. You’re in a pretty deep hole, but your income as an anesthesiologist gives you a really big shovel you can use to carve out some steps, get up out of that hole, and fill it in so you never fall in again.

Now, this is going to mean some real lifestyle changes for a few years. I’m talking about beans and rice, and no vacations. There’s no more living like a rich doctor, because you’re not a rich doctor — you’re a broke doctor.

We’re going to temporarily stop adding to your retirement fund, not cash it out, and we’re going to start living on a written, monthly budget where every single dollar is given a name and a purpose.

Cleaning up $270,000 of debt sounds scary. But with a $260,000 income and the other changes we talked about, you could put $90,000 a year toward all this and have it completely cleaned up in just three years. That’s what I’d do if I woke up in your shoes. It will set you free for the rest of your lives to invest and save.

Get on it, doc. You can do this!

— Dave

Dave Ramsey

(Pixabay Photo)...
Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Withdrawing money from old Thrift Savings Plan is wrong move

Withdrawing money from an old Thrift Savings Plan makes no sense, Dave Ramsey says. Here's a better way to use those funds.
8 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
George Kamel

How you can avoid falling for the latest scams on the internet

Online scammers have gotten so sneaky that it’s not just the elderly at risk — boomers, millennials and Gen Z-ers can get played. Here's what to look out for.
10 days ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Making and living on budget isn’t rocket science

Making and living on a budget isn't rocket science. It’s a simple, written planning process where you give a name and a job to every dollar you make before the month begins.
15 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Remember to be a team when tackling finances after layoffs

A couple getting through double layoffs in the household should focus their finances on day-to-day and hold off paying down debt.
22 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Ken Coleman

Is enrolling in college the best choice for you to find success?

More and more people are wondering if they should spend the time and money to attend college when they can get a job without the expense.
24 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Pay off $3,000 co-signed loan in arrears if you can

If you have the money, and you can pay off an old debt without putting yourselves in a bind financially, do it. That’s the right thing to do.
29 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Dave Ramsey says: Ambitious plan to sell house to get out of debt is viable option for some