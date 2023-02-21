Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Rights group: Mideast governments target LGBTQ people online

Feb 21, 2023, 6:35 AM | Updated: 6:55 am
FILE - A person looks at the Grindr app on her mobile phone in Beirut, Lebanon, May 29, 2019. Secur...

FILE - A person looks at the Grindr app on her mobile phone in Beirut, Lebanon, May 29, 2019. Security agencies and government officials across several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to track and crack down on LGBTQ people, international rights group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BEIRUT (AP) — Security agencies and government officials in several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to crack down on LGBTQ people, a rights group said Tuesday.

The findings of a new report by Human Rights Watch exposed digital methods of clamping down on the LGBTQ community in the region. For years the community has relied on online platforms for safety and privacy to sidestep oppression and discrimination due to social stigma and laws that criminalize their expression.

The report, “‘All This Terror Because of a Photo’: Digital Targeting and Its Offline Consequences for LGBT People in the Middle East and North Africa,” documents dozens of cases of security agencies in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Tunisia extorting, harassing, publicly outing, and detaining LGBTQ people based on their activities on Facebook and Instagram, as well as queer dating app Grindr. The publication also questions major tech companies for not investing sufficiently in Arabic language content moderation and protection.

“This type of social media frenzy really had implications on people’s lives,” Rasha Younes, senior researcher with the LGBT Rights Program at HRW, said at the press conference.

One case the report documents is a 27-year-old gay man from Egypt named Yazid who said he was arrested and beaten in prison until he would sign papers that said he was “practicing debauchery” and publicly outing himself. He said one of the officers was someone impersonating a gay man who he met on Grindr. Human Rights Watch documented several cases of ill-treatment and sexual assault among other detainees.

In some cases, private individuals and gangs were involved in the extortion. In Lebanon, some people who were extorted online told HRW that they were threatened with being outed to their families and the authorities if they did not pay them a certain amount of money.

Younes added that many of the victims lost their jobs, faced violence and deleted their online accounts, while some opted to leave the country. Many of the victims say they suffered depression, anxiety and distress, while some reportedly attempted suicide.

Mohamad Najem, executive director of the Beirut-based digital rights organization SMEX, accused tech companies of a lack of transparency on their content moderation process. Content moderation is when a company monitors what is published on their platforms to ensure they are not abusive, illegal or in violation of their rules and guidelines.

“The problem with these tech companies is that you start a process with them and they disappear in the middle of it (and) you don’t know what happened with them,” he said at the news conference.

While Human Rights Watch called on governments to respect LGBTQ rights and end the criminalization of their expression, they also called on major tech companies, notably Meta, Twitter and Grindr, to invest in stronger Arabic-language content moderation and respond more proactively to these incidents, as many of the victims who reported harassment and threats say they received no answers from the companies.

Younes said it was unclear whether tech companies are doing the best they can to protect users from online harassment and other abusive practices, especially in the Middle East and North Africa.

“In my brief engagement with platforms there is a repetition of how policies are meant to account for hate speech for everyone,” she said, but that there is “inequity in moderating content.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - Activists from the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQ) community in Lebanon shout slogans and hold up a rainbow flags as they march calling on the government for more rights in the country gripped by economic and financial crisis during ongoing protests, in Beirut, Lebanon, June 27, 2020. Security agencies and government officials across several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to track and crack down on LGBTQ people, international rights group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) Rasha Younes, senior researcher with the LGBT Rights Program at Human Rights Watch speaks as she holds a guide book during a Human Rights Watch press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Security agencies and government officials across several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to track and crack down on LGBTQ people, international rights group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) A journalist takes photos with her mobile phone covered with the rainbow colours during a Human Rights Watch press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Security agencies and government officials across several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to track and crack down on LGBTQ people, international rights group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) FILE - Activists from the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community in Lebanon shout slogans as they march calling on the government for more rights in the country gripped by economic and financial crisis during ongoing protests in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Security agencies and government officials across several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to track and crack down on LGBTQ people, international rights group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) FILE - a group of activists from the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community, left, argue with opponents of their rally in which they are calling on the government for more rights in the country gripped by economic and financial crisis during ongoing protests in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Security agencies and government officials across several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to track and crack down on LGBTQ people, international rights group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) FILE - A person looks at the Grindr app on her mobile phone in Beirut, Lebanon, May 29, 2019. Security agencies and government officials across several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to track and crack down on LGBTQ people, international rights group Human Rights Watch said Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

AP

FILE - Jose Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen, exits Veselka with chef Chef Olesia Lew, Sept...
Associated Press

Fidelity Charitable’s $11.2B in grants in 2022 breaks record

Fidelity Charitable, the nation’s largest grantmaker, announced Tuesday that 2022 was another record-setting year, with $11.2 billion in grants awarded by its donor-advised fund holders, up 9% over 2021. What makes the new record even more notable was that the donations came during a year of high inflation and recession worries. In fact, 2022 was […]
10 hours ago
FILE - A woman types on a laptop while on a train in New Jersey, May 18, 2021. A trial of a four-da...
Associated Press

4-day workweek trial in UK: Shorter hours, happier employees

LONDON (AP) — Work less, get more. A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world’s largest, has found that an overwhelming majority of the 61 companies that participated over six months last year will keep going with the shorter hours and that most employees were less stressed and burned out and […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Enfamil maker recalls potentially contaminated baby formula

WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of Enfamil announced a recall of about 145,000 cans of infant formula due to the possibility of cross-contamination with a bacteria that can cause serious illness or death. Reckitt, a U.K.-based consumer health and nutrition company, said over the weekend that is voluntarily recalling two batches of Enfamil ProSobee Simply […]
10 hours ago
A gondola is docked on a dry canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP P...
Associated Press

Prolonged low tides see smaller canals dry up in Venice

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Some of Venice’s smaller canals have practically dried up due a prolonged spell of low tides, frustrating boat crews and bewildering tourists. The prolonged stretch of ebb tides is linked to a lingering high-pressure weather system over much of Italy, experts say. Since the canals essentially serve as streets in car-less […]
10 hours ago
A "For Sale" sign is posted outside a single family home, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Derry, N.H. On ...
Associated Press

US home sales fell again in January; prices edged higher

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s housing slump dragged on into January as home sales fell for the 12th consecutive month to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years. The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that existing U.S. home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million properties last […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Explosion at Ohio metals plant kills 1 worker, injures 13

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — A maintenance worker was killed in explosion at an Ohio metals plant that sparked a large fire and sent more than a dozen people to hospitals, with at least two in critical condition, authorities said. Emergency crews were called to the I. Schumann & Co. copper alloy company in the […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Rights group: Mideast governments target LGBTQ people online