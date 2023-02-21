Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Traders troubled after Taliban shut Afghan-Pakistan crossing

Feb 21, 2023, 5:20 AM | Updated: 7:54 am
Stranded trucks loaded with supplies for Afghanistan, park in a terminal along side on a highway af...

Stranded trucks loaded with supplies for Afghanistan, park in a terminal along side on a highway after Afghan Taliban rulers closed a key border crossing point Torkham, in Landi Kotal, an area in Pakistan's district Khyber along the Afghan border, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The main crossing on the Afghan-Pakistan border remained shut for the third straight day, officials said, after Afghanistan's Taliban rulers earlier this week closed the key trade route and exchanged fire with Pakistani border guards. (AP Photo/Qazi Rauf)

(AP Photo/Qazi Rauf)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The main crossing on the Afghan-Pakistan border remained shut Tuesday for the third straight day, officials said, after Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers earlier this week closed the key trade route and exchanged fire with Pakistani border guards.

The closure has added to increasing tensions between the two neighboring countries and concerns for traders, for whom the Torkham crossing is a key commercial artery. Trucks carrying various items also travel to Central Asian countries from Pakistan, through Torkham crossing point and Afghanistan.

On the Pakistani side of the border, in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, many merchants watched their trucks on Tuesday, loaded with fresh produce that could soon spoil, and waited for the crossing to reopen.

The Taliban closed Torkham on Sunday, angered by Pakistan’s alleged refusal to allow Afghan patients and their caretakers to enter Pakistan for medical care without travel documents. On Monday, Taliban fighters and Pakistani guards exchanged fire. There was no word on casualties on either side.

According to Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, a director at the Pakistan-Afghanistan joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, nearly 7,00 trucks carrying various goods — including perishable fruit and vegetables — were stuck and lined up, waiting at the Pakistani side.

Hundreds of Pakistanis with valid travel documents were also waiting near Torkham for the crossing to reopen, he added. “It is causing problems for traders on both sides.”

There were also vehicles waiting on the other side of the border, in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, but the Taliban have not commented on the issue.

Siddiqullah Quraishi, the Taliban’s appointed official at the Nangahar’s information and culture department, said Pakistan has not been abiding by its “commitments, so the crossing point was shut down.” He did not elaborate but advised Afghans to avoid traveling to the crossing until further notice.

Closures, cross-border fire and shootouts are common along the Afghan-Pakistan border. Each side has in the past closed Torkham, and also the Chaman crossing in southwestern Pakistan, over various reasons.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were withdrawing from the country after 20 years of war. Like the rest of the world, Pakistan has so far not recognized Afghanistan’s Taliban government. The international community has been wary of the Taliban’s harsh measures, imposed since their takeover, especially in restricting the rights of women and minorities.

___

Associated Press writer Rahim Faiez in Islamabad contributed to this story.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Stranded trucks loaded with supplies for Afghanistan, park in a terminal along side on a highway after Afghan Taliban rulers closed a key border crossing point Torkham, in Landi Kotal, an area in Pakistan's district Khyber along the Afghan border, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The main crossing on the Afghan-Pakistan border remained shut for the third straight day, officials said, after Afghanistan's Taliban rulers earlier this week closed the key trade route and exchanged fire with Pakistani border guards. (AP Photo/Qazi Rauf) Drivers drink green tea close to their stranded trucks loaded with supplies for Afghanistan, line up on a highway as they wait to open the Torkham crossing point, which was closed by Afghan Taliban rulers, in Landi Kotal, an area Pakistan's district Khyber along Afghan border, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The main crossing on the Afghan-Pakistan border remained shut Tuesday for the third straight day, officials said, after Afghanistan's Taliban rulers earlier this week closed the key trade route and exchanged fire with Pakistani border guards. (AP Photo/Qazi Rauf) Stranded trucks loaded with supplies for Afghanistan, line up on a highway after Afghan Taliban rulers closed a key border crossing point Torkham, in Landi Kotal, an area Pakistan's district Khyber along Afghan border, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The main crossing on the Afghan-Pakistan border remained shut Tuesday for the third straight day, officials said, after Afghanistan's Taliban rulers earlier this week closed the key trade route and exchanged fire with Pakistani border guards. (AP Photo/Qazi Rauf) Stranded trucks loaded with supplies for Afghanistan, line up on a highway after Afghan Taliban rulers closed a key border crossing point Torkham, in Landi Kotal, an area in Pakistan's district Khyber along Afghan border, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The main crossing on the Afghan-Pakistan border remained shut Tuesday for the third straight day, officials said, after Afghanistan's Taliban rulers earlier this week closed the key trade route and exchanged fire with Pakistani border guards. (AP Photo/Qazi Rauf) FILE - A Pakistani paramilitary soldier, left, and Taliban fighters stand guard on their respective sides, at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in Torkham, in Khyber district, Pakistan, on Sept. 5, 2021. The main crossing on the Afghan-Pakistan border remained shut Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, for the third straight day, officials said, after Afghanistan's Taliban rulers earlier this week closed the key trade route and exchanged fire with Pakistani border guards. (AP Photo/Qazi Rauf, File) FILE - A Pakistani paramilitary soldier, front, and Taliban fighters stand guard on their respective sides while a truck moves to cross at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in Torkham, in Khyber district, Pakistan, on Aug. 21, 2021. The main crossing on the Afghan-Pakistan border remained shut Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, for the third straight day, officials said, after Afghanistan's Taliban rulers earlier this week closed the key trade route and exchanged fire with Pakistani border guards. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad, File)

AP

Valentyna Mozgova, 55, a lab medic walks in the corridor of a hospital which was damaged by Russian...
Associated Press

Ukraine’s health care on the brink after hundreds of attacks

KRASNOHORIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Valentyna Mozgova sweeps shattered glass and other debris from the vacant halls of the bombed-out hospital where she began her career. Living in the basement, the 55-year-old lab technician now works as its solitary guard. Russian artillery strikes targeted Marinskaya Central District Hospital in 2017 and again in 2021. But numerous […]
8 hours ago
Matt Baker, chef and owner of Gravitas, poses for a portrait inside the restaurant, Tuesday, Feb. 1...
Associated Press

Pay-Per-Chew: More restaurants trying subscription programs

Consumers are willing to pay monthly subscription fees for streaming services, pet food and even toilet paper. And now some restaurants are betting they’ll do the same for their favorite meals. Large chains like Panera and P.F. Chang’s as well as neighborhood hangouts are increasingly experimenting with the subscription model as a way to ensure […]
8 hours ago
From left, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Eu...
Associated Press

EU urges members to offer stockpiles, contracts to Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Tuesday urged its member countries to provide more ammunition to Ukraine from their stockpiles and from any orders that they might have already placed with the defense industry to help defeat invading Russian forces. According to some estimates, Ukraine is firing up to 6,000-7,000 artillery shells daily — […]
8 hours ago
FILE - A person looks at the Grindr app on her mobile phone in Beirut, Lebanon, May 29, 2019. Secur...
Associated Press

Rights group: Mideast governments target LGBTQ people online

BEIRUT (AP) — Security agencies and government officials in several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to crack down on LGBTQ people, a rights group said Tuesday. The findings of a new report by Human Rights Watch exposed digital methods of clamping down […]
8 hours ago
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N....
Associated Press

Walmart beats Q4 expectations during holiday shopping period

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart on Tuesday reported strong sales during the holiday season as budget-conscious consumers looking for better deals flocked to its stores. The report was a good showing for the company, considering consumers had overall cut back on their spending during the traditional November-December shopping period. Though sales rebounded at stores and […]
8 hours ago
Chris Martin of the British band Coldplay speaks at a news conference at Foro Sol in Mexico City, F...
Associated Press

Global Citizen conference to unite political leaders, celebs

NEW YORK (AP) — Advocacy group Global Citizen will convene political, philanthropic, business and cultural leaders for a thought leadership conference in New York to tackle extreme poverty more quickly. The group announced Tuesday that Global Citizen NOW will be a two-day conference beginning April 27, co-chaired by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Traders troubled after Taliban shut Afghan-Pakistan crossing