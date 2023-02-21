Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Japanese startup unveils balloon flight space viewing tours

Feb 21, 2023, 4:11 AM | Updated: 8:16 am
Keisuke Iwaya, left, CEO of a Japanese space development company, Iwaya Giken, and Takayuki Hanasak...

Keisuke Iwaya, left, CEO of a Japanese space development company, Iwaya Giken, and Takayuki Hanasaka, JTB Senior Managing Executive Officer, pose for a photo after unveiling a two-seater cabin and a balloon that the company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, as he speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese startup announced plans Tuesday to launch commercial space viewing balloon flights that it hopes will bring an otherwise astronomically expensive experience down to Earth.

Company CEO Keisuke Iwaya said passengers do not need to be billionaires, go through intense training or have the language skills needed to fly in a rocket.

“It’s safe, economical and gentle for people,” Iwaya told reporters. “The idea is to make space tourism for everyone.” He said he wants to “democratize space.”

The company, Iwaya Giken, based in Sapporo in northern Japan, has been working on the project since 2012 and says it has developed an airtight two-seat cabin and a balloon capable of rising up to an altitude of 25 kilometers (15 miles), where the curve of the Earth can be clearly viewed. While passengers won’t be in outer space — the balloon only goes up to roughly the middle of the stratosphere — they’ll be higher than a jet plane flies and have an unobstructed view of outer space.

The company teamed up with major Japanese travel agency JTB Corp., which announced plans to collaborate on the project when the company is ready for a commercial trip. Initially, a flight would cost about 24 million yen ($180,000), but Iwaya said he aims to eventually bring it down to several million yen (tens of thousands of dollars).

While Japanese space ventures have fallen behind U.S. companies like SpaceX, Iwaya said his aim is to make space more reachable.

SpaceX launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station in April for $55 million each — the company’s first private charter flight to the orbiting lab after two years of carrying astronauts there for NASA.

But unlike a rocket or a hot air balloon, the Iwaya Giken vessel will be lifted by helium that can be largely reused, company officials said, and flights will safely stay above Japanese territory or airspace. The first trip is planned as early as later this year.

The balloon, which can carry a pilot and a passenger, would take off from a balloon port in Hokkaido, rise for two hours to as high as 25 kilometers (15 miles) and stay there for one hour before a one-hour descent. The drum-shaped plastic cabin is 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) in diameter and has several large windows to allow a view of space above or the Earth below, the company said.

Applications for a space viewing ride opened Tuesday and will continue through the end of August. The first five passengers selected will be announced in October, company officials said, and flights will be approximately a week apart, depending on the weather.

___

This story corrects Iwaya’s title to CEO instead of president.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A two-seater cabin that a startup company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, is displayed during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Japanese startup company announced plans Tuesday to launch a commercial space viewing balloon flight that it hopes will bring down to earth an otherwise astronomically expensive experience. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Staffers carry a two-seater cabin that a startup company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Japanese startup company announced plans Tuesday to launch a commercial space viewing balloon flight that it hopes will bring down to earth an otherwise astronomically expensive experience. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A staffer cleans a two-seater cabin that a startup company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Japanese startup company announced plans Tuesday to launch a commercial space viewing balloon flight that it hopes will bring down to earth an otherwise astronomically expensive experience. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A two-seater cabin that a startup company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, is displayed during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Japanese startup company announced plans Tuesday to launch a commercial space viewing balloon flight that it hopes will bring down to earth an otherwise astronomically expensive experience. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Staffers carry a two-seater cabin that a startup company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Japanese startup company announced plans Tuesday to launch a commercial space viewing balloon flight that it hopes will bring down to earth an otherwise astronomically expensive experience. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A Japanese entertainer Arisa Kuroda boards a two-seater cabin that a startup company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Japanese startup company announced plans Tuesday to launch a commercial space viewing balloon flight that it hopes will bring down to earth an otherwise astronomically expensive experience. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A journalist tries to board a two-seater cabin that a startup company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, is displayed during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Japanese startup company announced plans Tuesday to launch a commercial space viewing balloon flight that it hopes will bring down to earth an otherwise astronomically expensive experience. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) A two-seater cabin that a startup company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, is displayed during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Japanese startup company announced plans Tuesday to launch a commercial space viewing balloon flight that it hopes will bring down to earth an otherwise astronomically expensive experience. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Keisuke Iwaya, left, CEO of a Japanese space development company, Iwaya Giken, and Takayuki Hanasaka, JTB Senior Managing Executive Officer, pose for a photo after unveiling a two-seater cabin and a balloon that the company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, as he speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Keisuke Iwaya, CEO of a Japanese space development company, Iwaya Giken, unveils a two-seater cabin and a balloon that the company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, as he speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Japanese startup company announced plans Tuesday to launch a commercial space viewing balloon flight that it hopes will bring down to earth an otherwise astronomically expensive experience. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Keisuke Iwaya, CEO of a Japanese space development company, Iwaya Giken, unveils a two-seater cabin and a balloon that the company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, as he speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The Japanese startup company announced plans Tuesday to launch a commercial space viewing balloon flight that it hopes will bring down to earth an otherwise astronomically expensive experience. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Raita Naka, head of the public relation for a Japanese startup company, Iwaya Giken, speaks after an unveiling event as he boards a two-seater cabin that the startup company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The startup company announced plans Tuesday to launch a commercial space viewing balloon flight that it hopes will bring down to earth an otherwise astronomically expensive experience. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

AP

Valentyna Mozgova, 55, a lab medic walks in the corridor of a hospital which was damaged by Russian...
Associated Press

Ukraine’s health care on the brink after hundreds of attacks

KRASNOHORIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Valentyna Mozgova sweeps shattered glass and other debris from the vacant halls of the bombed-out hospital where she began her career. Living in the basement, the 55-year-old lab technician now works as its solitary guard. Russian artillery strikes targeted Marinskaya Central District Hospital in 2017 and again in 2021. But numerous […]
8 hours ago
Matt Baker, chef and owner of Gravitas, poses for a portrait inside the restaurant, Tuesday, Feb. 1...
Associated Press

More restaurants are trying monthly subscriptions

Consumers are willing to pay monthly subscription fees for streaming services, pet food and even toilet paper. And now some restaurants are betting they’ll do the same for their favorite meals. Large chains like Panera and P.F. Chang’s as well as neighborhood hangouts are increasingly experimenting with the subscription model as a way to ensure […]
8 hours ago
From left, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Eu...
Associated Press

EU urges members to offer stockpiles, contracts to Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Tuesday urged its member countries to provide more ammunition to Ukraine from their stockpiles and from any orders that they might have already placed with the defense industry to help defeat invading Russian forces. According to some estimates, Ukraine is firing up to 6,000-7,000 artillery shells daily — […]
8 hours ago
FILE - A person looks at the Grindr app on her mobile phone in Beirut, Lebanon, May 29, 2019. Secur...
Associated Press

Rights group: Mideast governments target LGBTQ people online

BEIRUT (AP) — Security agencies and government officials in several countries in the Middle East and North Africa have been using social media platforms and mobile dating apps to crack down on LGBTQ people, a rights group said Tuesday. The findings of a new report by Human Rights Watch exposed digital methods of clamping down […]
8 hours ago
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N....
Associated Press

Walmart beats Q4 expectations during holiday shopping period

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart on Tuesday reported strong sales during the holiday season as budget-conscious consumers looking for better deals flocked to its stores. The report was a good showing for the company, considering consumers had overall cut back on their spending during the traditional November-December shopping period. Though sales rebounded at stores and […]
8 hours ago
Chris Martin of the British band Coldplay speaks at a news conference at Foro Sol in Mexico City, F...
Associated Press

Global Citizen conference to unite political leaders, celebs

NEW YORK (AP) — Advocacy group Global Citizen will convene political, philanthropic, business and cultural leaders for a thought leadership conference in New York to tackle extreme poverty more quickly. The group announced Tuesday that Global Citizen NOW will be a two-day conference beginning April 27, co-chaired by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Japanese startup unveils balloon flight space viewing tours