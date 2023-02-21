Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man killed in workplace attack at Intel’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler IDed as plant employee

Feb 20, 2023, 6:00 PM
(AP File Photo)
(AP File Photo)
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — The person killed over the weekend at a microprocessor manufacturing facility in suburban Phoenix was a 49-year-old man who worked at the plant, authorities said Monday.

Chandler police identified the victim as Dan Foster, an employee of the Intel plant. Court documents say he was found dead in the cafeteria of Intel’s Ocotillo Campus with blunt-force trauma from a baseball bat. A hatchet and knife were also found at the scene.

Fellow worker Jaron Williams, 27, was also hurt in the attack and hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Chandler police said another worker, 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons, was booked into Maricopa County jail Saturday on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police have not released a motive.

It remained unknown if Simmons had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

