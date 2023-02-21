Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Allegiant Air announces new non-stop route from Phoenix to North Carolina

Feb 20, 2023, 8:00 PM
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
PHOENIX — Allegiant Air announced a new non-stop flight service from Phoenix to Asheville, N.C. starting at the end of May.

Beginning May 28, flights from Sky Harbor International Airport to Asheville Regional Airport will liftoff.

“We are excited to expand our network in Phoenix and announce a new route to North Carolina, offering customers Allegiant’s unique brand of affordable service without the hassle of layovers or connections,” Vice President Drew Wells said in a press release.

“Phoenix-area customers now have a nonstop option to get to the East Coast and enjoy everything that a thriving mountain city has to offer.”

Allegiant announced that the company is celebrating the new one-way connection with tickets as low as $69.

The Las Vegas-based company continues its goal of allowing small-to-medium cities to visit world-class destinations, allowing Valley natives to visit the East Coast and vice versa.

“This new route will give our community the opportunity to explore the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina while also bringing visitors to Phoenix to explore our amazing city and the beautiful desert southwest,” Director of Aviation Services Chad Makovsky said in the release.

For more information on the promotion and tickets, head online.

