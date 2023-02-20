Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
UNITED STATES NEWS

5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Baldwin shooting case

Feb 20, 2023, 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:30 pm
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, speaks to supporters of Amanda Pohl, candidate for Virginia Senate Distr...
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin, speaks to supporters of Amanda Pohl, candidate for Virginia Senate District 11 in her home in Midlothian, Va., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Prosecutors announced Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 they are charging Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting, according to new court filings made public Monday.

The actor-producer’s attorneys had earlier objected to the enhancement, saying it was unconstitutional because it was added after the October 2021 shooting.

“The prosecutors committed a basic legal error by charging Mr. Baldwin under a version of the firearm-enhancement statue that did not exist on the date of the accident,” Baldwin’s attorneys said in an earlier court filing.

Baldwin’s attorney declined to comment.

Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the set of the film “Rust,” were charged last month with felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died shortly who died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.

Authorities said Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Hutchins’ parents and sister have filed a lawsuit over the shooting after a similar suit filed by her husband and son was settled.

Production is expected to resume this spring on “Rust” after it was halted following the shooting. Rust Movie Productions said Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, will be the film’s new executive producer with Blanca Cline as the new cinematographer.

Rust Movie Productions said last week a related documentary will detail the completion of the film and the life of Halyna Hutchins.

Souza will return as director when production resumes, although it’s unclear in what state the filming will take place.

Rust Movie Productions officials said the use of “working weapons” and “any form of ammunition” will be prohibited on the movie set.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

United States News

Actor Richard Belzer poses in the press room during the 2008 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction...
Associated Press

Richard Belzer, renowned TV detective and comedian, dies at 78

Richard Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV's most indelible detectives has died at 78.
2 days ago
U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) scratches his head in the House Chamber during t...
Associated Press

Drama of Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker election may lead to more access for cameras

Since the drama of Kevin McCarthy's election as House speaker, there's been some movement toward opening the chamber to more public view.
2 days ago
A customer checks out a hand gun that is for sale and on display at SP firearms on June 23, 2022, i...
Associated Press

Turmoil in courts on gun laws in wake of justices’ ruling

A landmark Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment is upending gun laws across the country, dividing judges and sowing confusion over what firearm restrictions can remain on the books.
3 days ago
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios, on Nov. 28, 2...
Associated Press

Fox hosts doubted 2020 election fraud claims off camera

Private exchanges between Fox News hosts show chasm between what the network promoted and the doubts that its stars held behind the camera.
4 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Wednesday...
Associated Press

Biden’s Trump-focused campaign could be risky if GOP shifts

President Biden built his 2020 run around promises to beat Donald Trump “like a drum," and he insists he can do it again.
4 days ago
Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, second from left, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, fourth from lef...
Kevin Stone

Arizona officials hopeful for action after Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s border visit

Freshman Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani welcomed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the border in Cochise County on Thursday.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Baldwin shooting case