Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

In test, zaps to spine help 2 stroke survivors move arms

Feb 20, 2023, 9:01 AM | Updated: 12:03 pm
In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, neurosurgeon Dr. Peter Gerszten tells stud...

In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, neurosurgeon Dr. Peter Gerszten tells study participant Heather Rendulic how electrodes will be implanted on her spinal cord at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh on May 7, 2021. A stroke left Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, so she volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment that stimulates her spinal cord in spots that control upper limb motion. (Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP)

(Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — A stroke left Heather Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, putting certain everyday tasks like tying shoes or cutting foods out of reach.

“I live one-handed in a two-handed world and you don’t realize how many things you need two hands for until you only have one good one,” the Pittsburgh woman told The Associated Press.

So Rendulic volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment: Researchers implanted a device that zaps her spinal cord in spots that control hand and arm motion. When they switched it on, she could grasp and manipulate objects — moving a soup can, opening a lock and by the end of the four-week study, cutting her own steak.

It’s not a cure — the improvements ended after scientists removed the temporary implant — and the pilot study included only Rendulic and one other stroke survivor. But the preliminary results, published Monday, mark a step toward one day restoring mobility for this extremely common type of paralysis.

“They’re not just getting flickers of movement. They’re getting something important,” said Dr. Jason Carmel, a Columbia University neurologist who wasn’t involved with the new experiment but also studies ways to recover upper-limb function. “It’s a very exciting proof of concept.”

Nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. alone suffer a stroke each year. Even after months of rehabilitation, well over half are left with permanently impaired arm and hand function that can range from muscle weakness to paralysis.

Experiments by multiple research groups have found that implanting electrodes to stimulate the lower spine shows promise for restoring leg and foot movement to people paralyzed after a spinal cord injury — some have even taken steps.

But upper-limb paralysis has gotten little attention and is inherently more challenging. The brain must signal multiple nerves that control how the shoulder lifts, the wrist turns and the hand flexes. Stroke damage makes it harder for those messages to get through.

“People still retain some of this connection, they’re just not enough to enable movement,” said University of Pittsburgh assistant professor Marco Capogrosso, who led the new research with colleagues at Carnegie Mellon University. “These messages are weaker than normal.”

His idea: Stimulate a pathway of related nerve cells so they’re better able to sense and pick up the brain’s weak signal.

“We’re not bypassing their control. We’re enhancing their capabilities to move their own arm,” he said.

Researchers turned to implants the size of spaghetti strands that already are used to stimulate the spine for chronic pain treatment. The implants carry electrodes that are placed on the surface of the spinal cord to deliver pulses of electricity to the targeted nerve cells — which for hand and arm control are in the spine’s neck region.

Rendulic and a second, more severely impaired volunteer could move better as soon as the stimulator was switched on — and by the study’s end showed improved muscle strength, dexterity and range of motion, researchers reported Monday in the journal Nature Medicine. Surprisingly, both participants retained some improvement for about a month after the implants were removed.

Rendulic, now 33, was performing some fine-motor tasks for the first time since suffering a stroke in her 20s. That unusually young stroke, caused by weak blood vessels that bled inside her brain, initially paralyzed her entire left side. She learned to walk again but — with the exception of those four weeks with spinal stimulation — cannot fully open her left hand or completely raise that arm.

“You feel like there’s a barrier between your brain and your arm,” Rendulic said. But with the stimulation on, “I could immediately sense that, like, oh my arm and hand are still there.”

Two other researchers who helped pioneer experiments stimulating the lower limbs of people with spinal cord injuries say it’s logical to now try the technology for stroke.

While bigger and longer studies are needed, the new results “are really promising,” said Mayo Clinic assistant professor Peter Grahn.

Scientists have learned from research with lower limbs that “it may not matter where that injury occurs, if it’s something in the brain or it’s a spinal cord injury,” added University of Louisville professor Susan Harkema. “Targeting the human spinal cord circuitry has a lot of potential.”

With National Institutes of Health funding, Capogrosso is studying the approach in a few more stroke survivors. The researchers also have formed a company to further develop the technology.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, research participant Heather Rendulic cuts and eats a piece of steak for the first time since recovering from a series of strokes in 2012, at Pitt's Rehab Neural Engineering Lab in Pittsburgh on June 6, 2021. A stroke left Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, so she volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment that stimulates her spinal cord in spots that control upper limb motion. (Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP) In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, research participant Heather Rendulic prepares to grasp and move a can of soup at the Rehab Neural Engineering Labs of the University of Pittsburgh on May 24, 2021. A stroke left Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, so she volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment that stimulates her spinal cord in spots that control upper limb motion. (Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP) In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, research participant Heather Rendulic takes a test to measure arm strength in Pittsburgh on May 19, 2021. A stroke left Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, so she volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment that stimulates her spinal cord in spots that control upper limb motion. (Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP) In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, occupational therapist Amy Boos, left, and Carnegie Mellon graduate student Nikhil Verma connect sensors on the arm of research participant Heather Rendulic in Pittsburgh on May 19, 2021. A stroke left Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, so she volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment that stimulates her spinal cord in spots that control upper limb motion. (Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP) In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, a medical team at UPMC Presbyterian hospital prepares research participant Heather Rendulic to get electrodes implanted in her spinal cord in Pittsburgh on May 7, 2021. A stroke left Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, so she volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment that stimulates her spinal cord in spots that control upper limb motion. (Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP) In this photo provided by UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences, neurosurgeon Dr. Peter Gerszten tells study participant Heather Rendulic how electrodes will be implanted on her spinal cord at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh on May 7, 2021. A stroke left Rendulic with little use of her left hand and arm, so she volunteered for a first-of-its-kind experiment that stimulates her spinal cord in spots that control upper limb motion. (Tim Betler/UPMC and Pitt Health Sciences via AP)

AP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, talks to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken durin...
Associated Press

Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — There are reports of more collapsed buildings Turkey in Syria after another 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago. Syria’s state news agency, SANA, is reporting six people have been injured in Aleppo from falling debris, while the mayor of Hatay […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Spain: Transport officials resign over train design blunder

MADRID (AP) — A major error in the designs of trains for two northern Spanish regions has led to the resignations of two top transport officials, bringing to four the number of people who have lost their jobs because of the controversy this month. A total of 31 narrow-gauge commuter and medium distance trains were […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., heads to a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol in Washingt...
Associated Press

Social Security and Medicare: Troubling math, tough politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — It seems no one wants to cut Social Security or Medicare benefits. Not President Joe Biden, who is already telling voters his upcoming federal budget proposal will “defend and strengthen” the programs. Not Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has declared cuts to the programs off the table in negotiations to raise […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf testifies via video during a House C...
Associated Press

FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinfo fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government agency responsible for tracking down contaminated peanut butter and defective pacemakers is taking on a new health hazard: online misinformation. It’s an unlikely role for the Food and Drug Administration, a sprawling, century-old bureaucracy that for decades directed most its communications toward doctors and corporations. But FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert […]
12 hours ago
Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Five ...
Associated Press

1 dead, 4 wounded, after Mardi Gras shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — One person has died and four are in stable condition after a shooting during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said Monday. The New Orleans Police Department said one suspect was taken into custody shortly after the Sunday night shooting. The department said in a statement that the victims […]
12 hours ago
This photo provided by BerlinRosen PR & Marketing Agency shows Jean Case, chairwoman of the Nationa...
Associated Press

Insider Q&A: Jean Case on impact investing and ESG backlash

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Case, who rose to fortune and fame as an executive at American Online, has been a fan of impact investing since before it had that name. It looks to invest in projects and companies that make a direct impact on society, like Warby Parker, the eyeglass retailer that distributes a […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
In test, zaps to spine help 2 stroke survivors move arms