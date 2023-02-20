PHOENIX — Law enforcement, nonprofits and service providers teamed up to make over 300 human trafficking and prostitution arrests during a two-week stretch that saw metro Phoenix host the Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open and Barrett-Jackson.

The multi-agency operation was conducted from Jan. 30 to Feb. 11 and was created to deter prostitution-related activities and be a resource for victims, according to a press release from the Phoenix Police Department.

“The priority of these operations was to identify and recover juveniles or adult victims of human trafficking as it relates to fraud, force or coercion as well as to provide victim outreach,” Phoenix PD said in the release.

A total of 348 arrests were made, with 48 of them being felonies.

Of the 300 misdemeanors, 120 people were arrested for soliciting prostitution.

Five child victims and an adult victim were rescued as a result of the operation, authorities said.

Nearly 25 organizations participated during the two-week period.

Officials warned of human trafficking and prostitution in the months leading up to metro Phoenix hosting one of its busiest stretches of large-scale events in history.

Barrett-Jackson ran from Jan. 21-29 in Scottsdale, while the WM Phoenix Open was held Feb. 9-12 in Scottsdale.

Super Bowl LVII was played Feb. 12 in Glendale, but events were held across the Valley all week leading up to the game.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.