Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Japan to give Ukraine $5.5B, host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy

Feb 20, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 4:40 am
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech during the opening session of the Tokyo Glo...

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech during the opening session of the Tokyo Global Dialogue, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a new $5.5 billion financial aid for Ukraine and will mark the first anniversary of the war by hosting an online Group of Seven summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kishida, speaking at a global forum in Tokyo organized by a Japanese think tank, said Ukraine still suffers under the Russian invasion and its people need help to rebuild their daily lives and infrastructure that’s been badly damaged by Russian attacks.

As this year’s president of G-7, Kishida said he will host an online summit to be joined by Zelenskyy on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. It will be the first time for Kishida to host a G-7 summit.

Japan has joined the United States and European nations in sanctioning Russia over its invasion and providing humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine. Japan was quick to react because it fears a possible impact of the war in East Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive and has escalated tensions around self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

In his speech, Kishida acknowledged he made a decisive move because of “strong concern that Ukraine may be tomorrow’s East Asia.”

He said Russia’s invasion is a challenge for the entire rules-based international order that brings an end to the post-Cold War era. “That’s why I decided to resolutely respond to (Russia) with sanctions.”

Japan has provided loans of more than 70 billion yen ($520 million) to Ukraine in emergency economic assistance. The country has also accepted more than 2,000 displaced Ukrainians and helped them with housing assistance, support for jobs and education.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leaves the stage after delivering a speech during the opening session of the Tokyo Global Dialogue, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech during the opening session of the Tokyo Global Dialogue, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

AP

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, center, speaks with Poland's Foreign Minister Zb...
Associated Press

EU mulls ways to ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union must find ways to quickly provide thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine or face the prospect that it might lose the war against Russia, top EU diplomats warned Monday, as ammunition stocks in national EU armories dwindle. “The most important, pressing issue today for the Ukrainian army is to […]
5 hours ago
Russian salespeople stand by a helicopter made by Russian Helicopters at the International Defense ...
Associated Press

Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Russia offered weapons for sale on Monday at a biennial arms fair in the United Arab Emirates, ranging from Kalashnikov assault rifles to missile systems — despite facing sanctions from the West over its war on Ukraine. The event, known as the International Defense Exhibition and Conference and […]
5 hours ago
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo...
Associated Press

Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called for Sweden and Finland to be accepted into NATO “as quickly as possible,” although his Turkish counterpart dismissed the possibility of any link between their accession and Turkey’s request for F-16 fighter jets. Turkey has delayed the Nordic countries admission to the […]
5 hours ago
People wear face masks as they shop at a supermarket in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Thre...
Associated Press

Taiwan drops indoor mask mandate in restaurants, offices

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Three years into the global pandemic, Taiwan said people no longer have to wear masks at all times indoors though it is still keeping some restrictions in place. People will still be required to wear masks in places like hospitals and medical institutions as well as on public transit, according to […]
5 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Easter service in the Christ the Savior Cathe...
Associated Press

Putin’s Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule

Vladimir Putin says he learned from his boyhood brawls in his native St. Petersburg: “If you want to win a fight, you have to carry it through to the end, as if it were the most decisive battle of your life.” That lesson, cited in the most recent biography of the Russian president, seems to […]
5 hours ago
A person wearing a protective mask walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 ...
Associated Press

World shares mostly higher as inflation worries dog Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Monday after Wall Street closed out another bumpy week marked by uneasiness over the outlook for inflation and interest rates. Germany’s DAX gained 0.1% in early trading to 15,494.14 and the CAC 40 in Paris also was 0.1% higher, at 7,354.01. Britain’s FTSE […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Japan to give Ukraine $5.5B, host online G-7 plus Zelenskyy