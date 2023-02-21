Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show returns to State Farm Stadium

Feb 21, 2023, 4:05 AM
(Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show photo)...
(Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show photo)
(Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show photo)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show is returning to State Farm Stadium in Glendale from Friday to Sunday.

“It’s almost spring and that’s the perfect time to do a little reorganizing, experiment with your creativity and revamp your home,” show manager Katie Jones said in a press release.

“The Home Show is the mecca for inspiration with endless spring landscape ideas, décor and more.”

The show is the largest home show in the Southwest and will have home improvement inspirations from local businesses, artisans and companies throughout the Valley.

Some of the attractions include talking to a University of Arizona Master Gardener, birdhouse woodworking classes and making custom do-it-yourself bathmats and clay jewelry trays.

There will also be seminars and demonstrations on home hacks and cleaning, ways to improve your health, D.I.Y. roof repairs and learning about refinishing vs. replacing items.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days.

Tickets are $8 daily for adults, $3 for kids ages 3-12 and free for kids two and under. More information and discounted tickets can be found online.

