Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts

Feb 19, 2023, 12:32 PM | Updated: 12:38 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday. Testing will begin in New Zealand and Australia this week and will roll out to other countries soon, he said.

For $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on Apple and Android operating systems, Meta will use a government identification to verify a user’s account and give the account a blue badge. Previously, Meta’s blue badges were free and reserved for notable public figures or businesses.

Subscribers will also get extra protection against account impersonation and direct access to customer support, Meta said.

“This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services,” Zuckerberg said in his message.

Meta said public figures and others who were previously verified won’t be affected by the change. Meta Verified is aimed at influencers and others who use social media for their business but aren’t notable public figures.

Meta is taking a page from Twitter’s playbook in launching a subscription service. Late last year, Twitter began charging users $8 per month for Twitter Blue, which verifies their account with a blue check.

On Saturday, Twitter took the service a step further, announcing that Twitter users would lose their ability to secure their accounts with two-factor authentication unless they pay the $8 monthly Twitter Blue subscription.

Social media companies have been trying to find new revenue sources as online advertising slows. Earlier this month, Meta announced its third consecutive quarter of revenue declines despite an increase in users. Meta announced it was laying off 11,000 workers, or 13% of its workforce, in November.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

A tank car sits on a trailer as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that de...
Associated Press

Buttigieg warns Norfolk Southern to support Ohio community

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sent a letter Sunday to the CEO of Norfolk Southern, warning that the freight rail company must “demonstrate unequivocal support for the people” of East Palestine, Ohio, and surrounding areas after a fiery train derailment led to the release of chemicals and residents expressing concerns about their health. […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews (19) moves the puck down ice during the third period of a...
Associated Press

Blackhawks C Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the 34-year-old center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness. “It has been really challenging to […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on M...
Associated Press

Critics reject changes to Roald Dahl books as censorship

LONDON (AP) — Critics are accusing the British publisher of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s books of censorship after it removed colorful language from works such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda” to make them more acceptable to modern readers. A review of new editions of Dahl’s books now available in bookstores shows that […]
16 hours ago
African Penguins emerge from the surf at the Boulders Penguin Colony, part of the Table Mountain Na...
Associated Press

Endangered African penguins born in conservation program at Scottsdale’s OdySea Aquarium

An Arizona aquarium is celebrating the hatching of three endangered African penguins , saying the tiny additions are genetically valuable.
16 hours ago
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expenda...
Associated Press

Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said Sunday. Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore’s condition “a wait and see […]
16 hours ago
Johnae Strong brushes her teeth as she prepres her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter Jari Aki...
Associated Press

Illinois poised to mandate paid leave for nearly all workers

CHICAGO (AP) — When Joan Van is sick, she doesn’t get paid. The East St. Louis-area restaurant server and single mother of three said she works doubles to make up the money when she or one of her children gets sick. “You can’t let your kids see you break down because you’re tired and exhausted, […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts