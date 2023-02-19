Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
UNITED STATES NEWS

Drama of Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker election may lead to more access for cameras

Feb 19, 2023, 4:00 PM
U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) scratches his head in the House Chamber during t...
U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) scratches his head in the House Chamber during the third day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Since the drama of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s election as House speaker, there’s been some movement toward opening the chamber to more public view.

The difference between a government-controlled camera that followed a climactic moment in McCarthy’s election and one operated by a C-SPAN journalist was like a fuzzy black-and-white picture contrasted with sparkling, clear color.

In one, McCarthy strides up an aisle in the House chamber and disappears from view. A few people in the front turn to see where he’s going. After a minute, and some audible gasps, everyone stands to watch what the camera doesn’t show.

C-SPAN captured the entire scene, including the exasperated McCarthy’s tense, finger-pointing conversation with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and a GOP colleague held back from lunging at Gaetz.

Some in Congress and C-SPAN are seizing on that moment to ask that the House floor be more fully open to cameras in the interest of transparency. There’s been tangible movement in that direction.

McCarthy, as House speaker, has the final word. His office has signaled that changes are being considered. Already, government cameras have broadened their views.

“I’m guardedly optimistic that the speaker would consider independent media coverage, if not permanently, at least on request,” said Ben O’Connell, C-SPAN director of editorial operations. “We had a lot of positive feedback from both sides of the aisle.”

There’s been little change in how the public has seen House sessions since cameras were first brought in almost 44 years ago, according to Susan Swain, C-SPAN’s co-CEO. For the most part, the podium and lawmakers who come to the front to speak are shown, but little else. There are exceptions when other cameras are allowed, such as when a joint session of Congress is convened for the State of the Union.

The quirk that increased visibility that week in January was that, technically, at the time there was no speaker. Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., consented to three C-SPAN cameras, O’Connell said.

“We want to make it as accessible as possible, and I think cameras do that,” said Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, who has 25 co-sponsors for a resolution supporting C-SPAN’s bid.

Beyond the McCarthy drama, cameras offered other insights such as when polar political opposites Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., had a conversation.

All of Pocan’s co-sponsors are Democrats, which give them little sway with McCarthy, R-Calif. But there’s been some GOP support for the concept, including from Gaetz.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, was quoted by CNN as saying, “What the American people were able to see unfold on the floor was a good thing for our democracy and our republic.”

Given how the speaker’s vote played out in public, it wouldn’t surprise Pocan if McCarthy had little interest in more closely watched proceedings. But that hasn’t necessarily been the case.

McCarthy’s office didn’t necessarily mind how things looked during the vote and is open to greater access on certain occasions.

“We are exploring a number of options to open up the People’s House to ensure a more transparent and accessible Congress for the American people,” said Mark Bednar, a McCarthy spokesman.

The Senate has similar rules, but has gotten less attention because of the McCarthy vote.

Without fanfare, the government-controlled cameras have been offering some different views in recent weeks, observers said. There are eight cameras installed, up from six four years ago.

What’s uncertain is whether C-SPAN will get what it prefers: its own cameras, installed in the gallery overlooking the House floor, controlled robotically by journalists and available by pool to all news organizations.

McCarthy’s office is likely to move with caution, said Brendan Buck, who worked for then-Speakers John Boehner, R-Ohio, and Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and is now a partner at the communications firm Seven Letter.

“Once you give something, it’s hard to take it back,” he said. “They have to make sure they are comfortable giving the access, knowing that it may be forever.”

Buck said he believed that some rank-and-file members of Congress would be more resistant than leadership. With Washington increasingly segregated by party, the House floor is one of the few places members have to get to know colleagues they might not normally spend time with, he said.

“They don’t want every conversation they have to have eyes and ears on it,” Buck said. That may not be a good reason to restrict cameras, but it may actually serve democracy, he said.

More cameras might also promote performing rather than legislating, a point Pocan conceded.

“But, honestly, people who are going to cause disruption are going to do it regardless,” he said. Pocan doesn’t want cameras kept away for the wrong reasons, like the risk a representative could be caught dozing on the job.

Every time that a new speaker has been elected in the 22 years that O’Connell has been at C-SPAN, the company’s top executive dutifully writes to request access to the chamber by journalists with video cameras, he said.

This year, he said, “I didn’t think we were going to do anything because it felt like we were shouting at a wall.”

Yet the speaker’s vote, where C-SPAN’s video was used widely by other television networks and on social media, led Swain to try again.

The Radio and Television Correspondents Association, which represents broadcast outlets that cover Congress, supports C-SPAN’s request. The group’s chairman, Jared Halpren, said he appreciates the willingness of McCarthy’s office to explore alternatives.

If changes are made, they would be tied directly to the night McCarthy was elected.

“It was a perfect crystallization of the argument for allowing independent media in the chamber on a more regular basis,” O’Connell said.

United States News

A customer checks out a hand gun that is for sale and on display at SP firearms on June 23, 2022, i...
Associated Press

Turmoil in courts on gun laws in wake of justices’ ruling

A landmark Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment is upending gun laws across the country, dividing judges and sowing confusion over what firearm restrictions can remain on the books.
2 days ago
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios, on Nov. 28, 2...
Associated Press

Fox hosts doubted 2020 election fraud claims off camera

Private exchanges between Fox News hosts show chasm between what the network promoted and the doubts that its stars held behind the camera.
3 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Wednesday...
Associated Press

Biden’s Trump-focused campaign could be risky if GOP shifts

President Biden built his 2020 run around promises to beat Donald Trump “like a drum," and he insists he can do it again.
3 days ago
Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, second from left, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, fourth from lef...
Kevin Stone

Arizona officials hopeful for action after Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s border visit

Freshman Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani welcomed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the border in Cochise County on Thursday.
3 days ago
In this U.S. Navy handout, sailors prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-alt...
Kevin Stone

Rep. Ruben Gallego: Military should have been better prepared for balloon response

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona said the Department of Defense should know that not every unidentified object in the sky is a threat.
3 days ago
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

Court rejects Kari Lake’s appeal of loss in Arizona governor’s race

An Arizona appeals court has rejected Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Drama of Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker election may lead to more access for cameras