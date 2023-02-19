Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

Feb 19, 2023, 10:01 AM | Updated: 2:03 pm
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expenda...

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles. Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurism, a representative for the actor said Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Sizemore suffered the aneurism around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, and is hospitalized. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said Sunday.

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore’s condition “a wait and see situation.”

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.

Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense. In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers.” Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews (19) moves the puck down ice during the third period of a...
Associated Press

Blackhawks C Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the 34-year-old center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness. “It has been really challenging to […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts

Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday. Testing will begin in New Zealand and Australia this week and will roll out to other countries soon, he said. For $11.99 per […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on M...
Associated Press

Critics reject changes to Roald Dahl books as censorship

LONDON (AP) — Critics are accusing the British publisher of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s books of censorship after it removed colorful language from works such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda” to make them more acceptable to modern readers. A review of new editions of Dahl’s books now available in bookstores shows that […]
14 hours ago
African Penguins emerge from the surf at the Boulders Penguin Colony, part of the Table Mountain Na...
Associated Press

Endangered African penguins born in conservation program at Scottsdale’s OdySea Aquarium

An Arizona aquarium is celebrating the hatching of three endangered African penguins , saying the tiny additions are genetically valuable.
14 hours ago
Johnae Strong brushes her teeth as she prepres her 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter Jari Aki...
Associated Press

Illinois poised to mandate paid leave for nearly all workers

CHICAGO (AP) — When Joan Van is sick, she doesn’t get paid. The East St. Louis-area restaurant server and single mother of three said she works doubles to make up the money when she or one of her children gets sick. “You can’t let your kids see you break down because you’re tired and exhausted, […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a pair of shootings in Tennessee that police believe are connected, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter. The shootings occurred in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm