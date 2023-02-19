Hazmat responds to 100-gallon fuel spill, closes intersection in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters and hazardous materials teams were called to a Circle K in Phoenix to contain a fuel spill from a tanker that hit a wall at the gas station.

The tanker, which was carrying nearly 8,000 gallons of gasoline, hit the wall at a Circle K near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 3:30 a.m.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash caused a puncture to the side of the tank carrying gasoline and nearly 100 gallons of fuel spilled into the open.

Hazmat teams prioritized creating barriers to prevent the gas from flowing into the storm drains and two nearby businesses were evacuated.

Police have cordoned off traffic in the area and summoned an alternate tanker to transfer remaining fuel.

Closures are expected to remain in place for several hours, according to the fire department.

The fuel spill in the west Valley comes on the heels of a toxic spill after a fatal rollover crash in Tucson on Wednesday.

That crash resulted in multiple shelter-in-place warnings and a full closure of Interstate 10 in both directions for more than a day.

