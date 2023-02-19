Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Hazmat responds to 100-gallon fuel spill, closes intersection in Phoenix

Feb 19, 2023, 8:31 AM
(Phoenix Fire Department photo)...
(Phoenix Fire Department photo)
(Phoenix Fire Department photo)
Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Firefighters and hazardous materials teams were called to a Circle K in Phoenix to contain a fuel spill from a tanker that hit a wall at the gas station.

The tanker, which was carrying nearly 8,000 gallons of gasoline, hit the wall at a Circle K near the intersection of 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 3:30 a.m.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash caused a puncture to the side of the tank carrying gasoline and nearly 100 gallons of fuel spilled into the open.

RELATED STORIES

Hazmat teams prioritized creating barriers to prevent the gas from flowing into the storm drains and two nearby businesses were evacuated.

Police have cordoned off traffic in the area and summoned an alternate tanker to transfer remaining fuel.

Closures are expected to remain in place for several hours, according to the fire department.

The fuel spill in the west Valley comes on the heels of a toxic spill after a fatal rollover crash in Tucson on Wednesday.

That crash resulted in multiple shelter-in-place warnings and a full closure of Interstate 10 in both directions for more than a day.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

(Phoenix Fire Department photo) (Phoenix Fire Department photo) (Phoenix Fire Department photo) (Phoenix Fire Department photo) (Phoenix Fire Department photo) (Phoenix Fire Department photo)

Arizona News

FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. ...
KTAR.com

Co-owners of Phoenix’s HobNob’s to pay restitution for failing to pay taxes

Co-owners of the downtown Phoenix restaurant HobNob's have been ordered to pay restitution and fines for failing to pay taxes.
9 hours ago
(Museum of Illusions Photo)...
Wills Rice

Museum of Illusions to debut in Scottsdale in March

The Museum of Illusions announced it is bringing its experiential illusions and exhibits as a permanent location to Scottsdale this March.
9 hours ago
Apple's Messages icon displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Krako...
Kim Komando

How to catch someone spying on your text messages

Just about every connected device you have can be used to spy on you, and this isn’t limited to smart speakers and webcams.
9 hours ago
Pat Monahan of the band Train performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre in support of their AM GOLD Tour ...
Wills Rice

Train, Sublime with Rome to headline 2023 Chandler Ostrich Festival

PHOENIX — The 2023 Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival announced bands Train and Sublime with Rome will headline the four-day party. The festival will occur from March 16-19 in Tumbleweed Park, located off Germann and McQueen roads. Train will perform on the 17th and Sublime with Rome on the 19th, with the other two days of […]
9 hours ago
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Host Committee Handoff Press Confere...
KTAR.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs appoints cabinet members for real estate, insurance

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday announced two new members of her cabinet focused on real estate and finance.
1 day ago
(ADOT Photo)...
KTAR.com

Meeting about Loop 101, I-10 interchange ramp changes set for next week

The Arizona Department of Transportation will conduct a public meeting next week regarding potential changes to the Loop 101 and Interstate 10 interchange in the West Valley.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Hazmat responds to 100-gallon fuel spill, closes intersection in Phoenix