ARIZONA NEWS

Co-owners of Phoenix’s HobNob’s to pay restitution for failing to pay taxes

Feb 19, 2023, 7:15 AM
FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. ...

FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. Following a family budget is challenging, especially when unexpected costs pop up, including those related to the high prices at the grocery store and rising interest rates. Financial experts say you can overcome those obstacles by creating a flexible approach to managing your money. Start by tracking your spending, leaving room for some unplanned expenses and cutting back where you can, especially on food and travel. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
PHOENIX — Co-owners of the downtown Phoenix restaurant HobNob’s have been ordered to pay restitution and fines for failing to pay taxes.

Bobby and Cherylin Hodge were ordered to pay nearly $92,000 for failing to pay transaction privilege tax, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue.

The restaurant closed in 2019 after 11 years of business downtown.

After HobNob’s closed, the Hodge’s opened a restaurant called The Edgemont in 2020 located near Central Avenue and Thomas Road.

The Edgemont had a rough start due to COVID-19 and the Hodge’s business never took off, forcing them to close its doors after three years.

After selling the business, the Hodges paid $135,000 to the Arizona Department of Revenue to pay down their $225,000 liability prior to entering into a plea agreement for the remaining liability, authorities said.

The Hodges each agreed to pay $89,326.79 as well as a $2,500 fine.

The Arizona Department of Revenue’s Criminal Investigation Unit investigated the case with assistance from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

