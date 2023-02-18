PHOENIX — A 12-year-old boy died after getting struck by a vehicle on Friday evening in north Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road to a call of a serious collision around 6:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Police found Aiden Begay in the road with serious injuries. Phoenix Fire transported him to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed in the area and cooperated with officers, authorities said.

Police said no signs of impairment were evident and speeding was not a factor.

Detectives determined Begay crossed 19th Avenue mid-block at the time of the incident.

An investigation was ongoing and no arrests were made.

No additional information was immediately available.

