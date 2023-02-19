Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Gov. Katie Hobbs appoints cabinet members for real estate, insurance

Feb 18, 2023, 6:00 PM
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Host Committee Handoff Press Confere...
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday announced two new members of her cabinet focused on real estate and finance.

Susan Nicolson was named director of the Department of Real Estate, and Barbara Richardson will lead the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions.

“As Arizona continues its trend of growing, it requires leaders who understand the consumer and business needs that will make this growth possible,” Hobbs said in a press release. “The two individuals I have appointed will bring with them decades of real estate and industry experience to help the state thrive.”

RELATED STORIES

Nicolson has 25 years of real estate experience. She recently served as the director of the West & Southeast REALTORS of the Valley and as chair of the Government Affairs Advisory Council.

She has specialized in residential sales, corporate relocation and investment properties, according to her realtor.com profile.

Among the Department of Real Estate’s responsibilities are regulating real estate, overseeing activities of licensees, investigating complaints against licensees and land developers, regulating the sale of subdivisions and approving pre-licensing instruction.

Nicolson also owned a brokerage, Sun Cactus Realty, and a real estate school.

Richardson spent 12 years as the director of Operations and Fraud for the New Hampshire Insurance Department and the last six years as insurance commissioner of the Nevada Division of Insurance.

She previously held roles at the Federal Reserve Bank, CNA Insurance and Kemper Financial.

The Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions regulates insurance companies and financial services operating in Arizona.

