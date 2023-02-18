Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2 Houston officers hospitalized after being stabbed

Feb 18, 2023, 9:33 AM | Updated: 9:36 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers were hospitalized after being stabbed on Saturday, officials said.

The officers were responding to a call Saturday morning in southwest Houston when an unidentified person stabbed them, police said in a tweet.

At least one of the officers fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.

The officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

Police planned to provide additional information during a news conference set for later on Saturday.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a television interview on the sidelines of the Munich Se...
Associated Press

UK PM splashes cold water on prospects of quick trade deal

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday sought to dampen optimism about an imminent settlement in the dispute over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland that has brought political turmoil to the region and clouded relations with the European Union. A recent flurry of meetings and diplomatic activity, including his own late-night […]
10 hours ago
FILE - Red Star chickens feed in their coop, Jan. 10, 2023, at Historic Wagner Farm in Glenview, Il...
Associated Press

Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The ongoing bird flu outbreak has cost the government roughly $661 million and added to consumers’ pain at the grocery store after more than 58 million birds were slaughtered to limit the spread of the virus. In addition to the cost of the government response and rising prices for eggs, chicken […]
10 hours ago
A ballet dancer warms up before an open rehearsal at the Audi automobile factory in Gyor, Hungary, ...
Associated Press

Hungarian ballet rehearses in car factory amid energy crunch

GYOR, Hungary (AP) — Reka Zalai clocked out for lunch on Thursday in the quality assurance department of an Audi automobile factory in Hungary. But instead of heading to her ordinary spot in the factory’s lunch room, she walked to a nearby conference hall near the production line to watch a performance of a professional […]
10 hours ago
FILE - Municipal workers collect dead pelicans on Santa Maria beach in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 30...
Associated Press

Why sick minks are reigniting worries about bird flu

NEW YORK (AP) — A recent bird flu outbreak at a mink farm has reignited worries about the virus spreading more broadly to people. Scientists have been keeping tabs on this bird flu virus since the 1950s, though it wasn’t deemed a threat to people until a 1997 outbreak in Hong Kong among visitors to […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Report: FBI says bomb threat to Texas flight not credible

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A bomb threat against an American Airlines flight that diverted the plane from the tarmac of a Texas airport Friday was not credible, a law enforcement official said. An FBI official said the passengers on the noon flight from El Paso, Texas, to Chicago were not in danger despite the […]
10 hours ago
Godgift Inemesit, 28, plays with her children inside her room in Abuja, Nigeria, Monday, Feb. 13, 2...
Associated Press

Nigerian cash crisis brings pain: ‘Everything is just tough’

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — No one in Godgift Inemesit’s family of eight is sure when they will eat each day — except for her three kids, two of whom have malaria. She can’t pay for the drugs they need or feed the rest of her family regularly. Like most Nigerians, the family’s savings are trapped […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
2 Houston officers hospitalized after being stabbed