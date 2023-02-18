Close
Report: FBI says bomb threat to Texas flight not credible

Feb 18, 2023, 3:22 AM | Updated: 3:24 am
BY

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A bomb threat against an American Airlines flight that diverted the plane from the tarmac of a Texas airport Friday was not credible, a law enforcement official said.

An FBI official said the passengers on the noon flight from El Paso, Texas, to Chicago were not in danger despite the threat, KVIA-TV reported.

“While an assessment is always conducted following receipt of a threat, there is no known credible threat to the aircraft or passengers at this time,” Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Downey said Friday.

Officials at El Paso International Airport and the FBI’s El Paso office took precautionary safety measures after the threat was received, Downey said.

The flight eventually departed in the late afternoon for Chicago O’Hare International Airport, KVIA reported.

Tracking website FlightAware indicated the flight arrived safely and another flight with the same identification number was preparing to return to El Paso on Saturday.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for additional information from The Associated Press.

Report: FBI says bomb threat to Texas flight not credible