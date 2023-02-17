Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Abu Dhabi state gas company to sell 4% of shares in IPO

Feb 16, 2023, 11:06 PM | Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 4:50 pm
FILE - The sun rises over the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. headquarters that domi...

FILE - The sun rises over the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. headquarters that dominates the skyline in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 7, 2016. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's gas processing firm said Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, it plans to sell 4% of its shares to local investors in the latest initial public offering to be made by a state-run energy company in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s gas processing firm said Friday it plans to sell 4% of its shares to local investors in the latest initial public offering to be made by a state-run energy company in the Middle East.

The move follows a similar IPO by the Saudi oil giant Aramco in 2019 that raised some $30 billion, and comes months before the United Arab Emirates is set to host this year’s U.N. climate talks.

The UAE, which is home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, selected Sultan al-Jaber, the CEO of ADNOC, who also oversees renewable energey projects, to chair the COP28, angering climate change activists.

ADNOC has access to 95% of the UAE’s natural gas reserves, the world’s seventh largest. It supplies gas to more than 60% of the local market and exports to more than 20 countries. The company had a net income of $4.2 billion in the first 10 months of 2022, up from $3.6 billion in all of 2021.

It plans to list over 3 billion shares on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange for purchase by local investors starting Feb. 23.

“Natural gas is central to the energy transition,” Khaled Al Zaabi, acting group CFO of ADNOC, said in a press release. “ADNOC Gas is well-positioned to responsibly harness our significant natural gas resources, while driving efficiencies, delivering value, and reliably supplying this key fuel to meet the world’s growing energy needs.”

ADNOC Gas boasts a total gas processing capacity of over 10 billion standard cubic feet per day and a liquid processing capacity of 29 million tonnes per year. ADNOC announced the discovery of up to 2 trillion standard cubic feet of gas in an offshore area in February 2022.

Oil and gas have powered the UAE’s rapid transformation into a high-tech global business hub home to futuristic cities and one of the world’s busiest airports. Analysts believe the Emirates is trying to maximize its profits as the world increasingly turns to renewables.

The Emirates says it has invested more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects across 70 countries and plans to invest $50 billion more in the next decade. It has also vowed to become carbon neutral by 2050, though it’s unclear how it would reach that target.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Democratic state Rep. Ed Stafman, an ordained Jewish rabbi, presents MT HB471 bill, to establish re...
Associated Press

Montana lawmaker: There’s a religious right to abortion

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Abortion rights groups are challenging abortion bans in some states by arguing the bans — supported by certain religious principles — violate the religious rights of people with different beliefs. Conservative Christians for decades have argued that life begins at conception and abortion should be illegal and 47 states have laws […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — An 11-year-old Florida boy died just days after a sprained ankle led to a flesh-eating bacterial infection, family members said. Jesse Brown, a fifth grader at Lakemont Elementary School in Winter Park, was injured while using a treadmill last month, his cousin, Megan Brown, told local news outlets. Winter Park […]
18 hours ago
FILE- The North Dakota Capitol tower rises in the background behind a stone signe, April 19, 2012, ...
Associated Press

North Dakota moves to curb trans identity in data, minors

The North Dakota House passed gender-related bills Friday that would omit transgender identity from state data collection and criminalize health care providers who give gender-affirming care to minors. The bills still need to go through the Senate and governor to become law. The first measure would require “male” and “female” — as assigned at birth […]
18 hours ago
In this undated photo provided by Maranda Mitchell shows Anthony Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill, Ala....
Associated Press

Lawsuit: Mentally ill man froze to death in Alabama jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A mentally ill man froze to death at an Alabama jail, according to a lawsuit filed by the man’s family who say he was kept naked in a concrete cell and believe he was also placed in a freezer or other frigid environment. Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, arrived at a hospital […]
18 hours ago
A man checks his phone in a mostly empty Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New...
Associated Press

Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport

NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage in a terminal of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport stretched into a second day Friday after forcing some flights to be canceled or diverted, including one that was turned around and sent back to New Zealand after nearly making it to the U.S. The airport’s operator […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

2nd shooting this year at largest Indiana mall wounds 1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A male was shot Friday at an Indianapolis shopping mall in the second shooting there this year, police said. The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound inside the Castleton Square mall, and mall security gave him medical attention before police arrived, Officer William Young, of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Abu Dhabi state gas company to sell 4% of shares in IPO