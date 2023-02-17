Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport

Feb 17, 2023, 3:34 PM | Updated: 4:41 pm
A man checks his phone in a mostly empty Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New...

A man checks his phone in a mostly empty Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage in a terminal of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport stretched into a second day Friday after forcing some flights to be canceled or diverted, including one that was turned around and sent back to New Zealand after nearly making it to the U.S.

The airport’s operator said Terminal 1, which handles some of the airport’s international flights, would remain closed Friday “due to electrical issues,” but that limited operations could resume Saturday.

The outage was caused by an electrical panel failure that led to a small fire, authorities said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs New York’s major airports, said it was working to accommodate affected flights at JFK’s four other active terminals.

The agency said 39 of the 64 flights scheduled to arrive or depart from Terminal 1 on Friday were canceled, 13 were operating from other terminals and 12 were being routed through other airports.

“The Port Authority continues to work with Terminal 1’s operator to complete repairs, restore power and resume flight operations at the terminal as soon as possible,” agency spokesperson Alana Calmi said.

Yahayra Hunt and her husband were sent to a hotel near the airport after their flight to Rome was canceled Thursday. They’re part of a group of 16 people who booked an 11-day tour to Italy and Israel.

Hunt, 46, said they were told Friday that their flight to Italy wouldn’t leave until Monday and that the airline refused to cover the cost of their weekend stay in New York.

“Being stuck in a hotel during your vacation is not fair at all,” said Hunt, who owns a beauty salon in North Carolina.

Some planes were forced to return to their points of origin.

Kelly Shea, who owns a travel agency in Indianapolis, said she heard from clients Thursday who spent eight hours on a flight from Milan … to Milan.

The clients, a couple who had gone to the Venice Carnival, were flying home to Indiana through New York when the plane turned around. When they returned to the Milan airport, the couple told Shea that the ticket counter was “chaos,” with people screaming.

“And of course, by the time they got up to the counter, there were no more seats left on the next flight,” Shea said. “So I immediately tried to put them on the flight the next day, but my computer system already showed big zeros.”

Shea said the best she could do was book a return flight for them on Sunday, three days after they were supposed to be back in Indiana.

An Air New Zealand flight was two-thirds of the way across the Pacific Ocean when it had to make a U-turn and head back to Auckland. The flight landed back in New Zealand after more than 16 hours in the air.

Air New Zealand officials said the flight turned back because diverting it to another U.S. airport could have stranded it where it couldn’t make planned connections with other scheduled passengers. Passengers on the diverted jet were booked on other flights.

“Our teams have been working through that rebooking process and were on hand to help customers with their travel arrangements when they arrived in Auckland,” the airline’s chief operational integrity and safety officer, David Morgan, said.

Passenger Rosemary Armao, 73, an adjunct journalism professor, said she was awakened by a tap from her friend, who told her the plane was headed back to Auckland.

“I thought it was a bad Ambien dream,” Armao said by phone.

After an eight-hour wait back in New Zealand, Armao and her friend, retired music professor David Kechley, were put on a flight to Los Angeles, where they hoped to connect to a flight to New York.

While stuck in Los Angeles, Armao said she used a $100 voucher from the airline to make her airport stay a little nicer: ordering an expensive dinner and buying out the supply of Cheez Doodles, M&Ms, and Pringles at two shops.

Alexis Weisman and Ryan Lindgren, both 28, were scheduled to fly out of JFK on Friday for a once-in-a-lifetime ski trip in the Swiss Alps.

They learned at noon Thursday that the flight was canceled. They found a flight out on Saturday, but only after Weisman and Lindgren — and Weisman’s mother — spent eight hours making phone calls.

“All day yesterday, in the middle of the workday, we were getting hung up on or disconnected,” Weisman said.

Weisman and Lindgren are now flying on a different carrier but the booking is still through the original airline, which caused even more headaches. They’re also flying out of Newark, which is at least a 40-minute longer drive from their home.

“No one is being held accountable,” Weisman said. “We’re just really disappointed in the way that they’re handling things.”

Terminal 1 at Kennedy opened in the late 1990s. It is scheduled to be replaced by a new, $9.5 billion terminal now under construction. Groundbreaking was initially supposed to happen in 2020 but was delayed until last summer by the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia.

____ This story has been corrected to show that the Port Authority said it was working to accommodate flights at other terminals, not other airports.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

An American flag hangs over a mostly empty Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) A passenger checks their phone in a mostly empty Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Passengers line-up to talk to airline representatives in a mostly empty Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Terminal 1 is seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) A man talks on his phone in a mostly empty Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Passengers sit with their luggage in mostly empty Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Passengers sit with their luggage in Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Passengers sit with their luggage in Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Passengers look at their phones in Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) A man looks at departures information in Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Passengers sit with their luggage in Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Passengers sit with their luggage in Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) A man checks his phone in a mostly empty Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. A power outage in the terminal has stretched into a second day. The outage has stranded passengers and forced flights to be canceled or diverted to other airports. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

AP

Associated Press

Lawsuit: Mentally ill man froze to death in Alabama jail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A mentally ill man froze to death at an Alabama jail, according to a lawsuit filed by the man’s family who say he was kept naked in a concrete cell and believe he was also placed in a freezer or other frigid environment. Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, arrived at a hospital […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

2nd shooting this year at largest Indiana mall wounds 1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A person was shot Friday at an Indianapolis shopping mall in the second shooting there this year, police said. “IMPD officers are on scene of a report of a single person shot at Castleton Square Mall,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted in the late afternoon. “Officers used a tourniquet on the […]
17 hours ago
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan left, walks with his staff through East...
Associated Press

White House defends response to toxic train derailment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday defended its response to a toxic freight train derailment in Ohio two weeks ago, even as local leaders and members of Congress demanded that more be done. The Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, left toxic chemicals spilled or burned off, prompting evacuations and fears of […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Small jet slides off Houston runway, causing delays

HOUSTON (AP) — A small jet slid off a runway at a Houston airport on Friday, halting flights for several hours, officials said. The jet landed at Hobby Airport, a Southwest Airlines hub, just before noon and slid off the runaway and onto a grassy area located between two runway safety areas. The white and […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/17/2023

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street after paring losses from the morning. The S&P 500 still posted its first back-to-back weekly declines since the turn of the year. The index lost 0.3% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, while the Nasdaq composite fell. Stocks have hit turbulence in February after shooting higher in January […]
17 hours ago
Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, center, walkes to federal court with his attorney...
Associated Press

Former Theranos exec seeks to avoid lengthy prison sentence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani returned to federal court Friday in a last-ditch attempt to stay out of prison while appealing a jury’s verdict convicting him of orchestrating a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes. Besides overseeing arguments about Balwani’s attempt to delay the start […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport