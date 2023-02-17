Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lawsuit: Mentally ill man froze to death in Alabama jail

Feb 17, 2023, 3:50 PM | Updated: 7:11 pm
In this undated photo provided by Maranda Mitchell shows Anthony Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill, Ala....

In this undated photo provided by Maranda Mitchell shows Anthony Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill, Ala. Mitchell died Jan. 26, 2023, after being held at the Walker County Jail in Alabama. A federal lawsuit filed by his family says Mitchell died of hypothermia and arrived at a hospital with an internal temperature of 72 degrees. (Courtesy Maranda Mitchell via AP)

(Courtesy Maranda Mitchell via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A mentally ill man froze to death at an Alabama jail, according to a lawsuit filed by the man’s family who say he was kept naked in a concrete cell and believe he was also placed in a freezer or other frigid environment.

Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, arrived at a hospital emergency room with a body temperature of 72 degrees (22 degrees Celsius), and was pronounced dead hours later, according to the lawsuit. He was brought to the hospital on Jan. 26 from the Walker County Jail, where he’d been incarcerated for two weeks.

An emergency room doctor, who tried unsuccessfully to revive Mitchell, wrote, “I do believe hypothermia was the ultimate cause of his death,” according to the lawsuit filed Monday by Mitchell’s mother in federal court.

Mitchell, who had a history of drug addiction, was arrested Jan. 12 after a cousin asked authorities to do a welfare check on him because he was rambling about portals to heaven and hell in his home and appeared to be suffering a mental breakdown. Jail video shows Mitchell was kept naked in a concrete-floored isolation cell, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit speculates that Mitchell was also placed in the jail kitchen’s “walk-in freezer or similar frigid environment and left there for hours” because his body temperature was so low.

“It is clear that Tony’s death was wrongful, the result of horrific, malicious abuse and mountains of deliberate indifference,” Jon C. Goldfarb, a lawyer representing the family, wrote in the lawsuit. “Numerous corrections officers and medical staff wandered over to his open cell door to spectate and be entertained by his condition.”

The lawsuit also accuses the sheriff’s office of a cover-up. The sheriff’s office issued a statement after the death saying Mitchell “was alert and conscious when he left the facility.” Jail security footage provided to The Associated Press by lawyers for Mitchell’s mother shows officers carrying Mitchell’s limp body to a transport car, then putting him on the ground before placing him in the car.

The suit names Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith and jail officers as defendants.

Lawyers representing the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said it could not comment before the conclusion of a requested investigation. The sheriff’s office, following routine procedures, contacted the State Bureau of Investigation after Mitchell’s death to ask for the investigation, according to a statement from Jackson, Fikes & Brakefield.

“The WCSO offers and extends its condolences to the family of Mr. Mitchell and asks for your support and patience for the men and women of the WCSO,” the firm wrote in the statement.

A photo of of Mitchell being arrested was posted by the sheriff’s office on its Facebook page, adding that Mitchell “brandished a handgun, and fired at least one shot at deputies” before running into the woods.

The photo shows Mitchell’s face is painted black. According to the lawsuit, officers told a family member that Mitchell said he spray painted his own face black in preparation to enter the portal to hell. An officer told family members they planned “to detox him and then ‘we’ll see how much of his brain is left,’ or words to that effect,” according to the suit.

According to the lawsuit, a doctor wrote in emergency room notes that Mitchell was “unresponsive apneic and pulseless and cold to the touch” when he arrived.

“I am not sure what circumstances the patient was held in incarceration but it is difficult to understand a rectal temperature of 72° F 22° centigrade while someone is incarcerated in jail. The cause of his hypothermia is not clear. It is possible he had a underlying medical condition resulting in hypothermia. I do not know if he could have been exposed to a cold environment,” the lawsuit quotes the doctor as writing.

Cameron Mixon, a spokesperson for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, said the office is aware of the matter and it’s “being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” He said the office will ensure that any appropriate action is taken after the investigation is complete.

The allegations of death by hypothermia come as the state prison system also faces a lawsuit over the death of a mentally ill man who “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found unresponsive in the mental health cell, according to the suit filed by his sister. It names prison staff, wardens and contractors as defendants.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Democratic state Rep. Ed Stafman, an ordained Jewish rabbi, presents MT HB471 bill, to establish re...
Associated Press

Montana lawmaker: There’s a religious right to abortion

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Abortion rights groups are challenging abortion bans in some states by arguing the bans — supported by certain religious principles — violate the religious rights of people with different beliefs. Conservative Christians for decades have argued that life begins at conception and abortion should be illegal and 47 states have laws […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — An 11-year-old Florida boy died just days after a sprained ankle led to a flesh-eating bacterial infection, family members said. Jesse Brown, a fifth grader at Lakemont Elementary School in Winter Park, was injured while using a treadmill last month, his cousin, Megan Brown, told local news outlets. Winter Park […]
20 hours ago
FILE- The North Dakota Capitol tower rises in the background behind a stone signe, April 19, 2012, ...
Associated Press

North Dakota moves to curb trans identity in data, minors

The North Dakota House passed gender-related bills Friday that would omit transgender identity from state data collection and criminalize health care providers who give gender-affirming care to minors. The bills still need to go through the Senate and governor to become law. The first measure would require “male” and “female” — as assigned at birth […]
20 hours ago
A man checks his phone in a mostly empty Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New...
Associated Press

Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport

NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage in a terminal of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport stretched into a second day Friday after forcing some flights to be canceled or diverted, including one that was turned around and sent back to New Zealand after nearly making it to the U.S. The airport’s operator […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

2nd shooting this year at largest Indiana mall wounds 1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A male was shot Friday at an Indianapolis shopping mall in the second shooting there this year, police said. The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound inside the Castleton Square mall, and mall security gave him medical attention before police arrived, Officer William Young, of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said […]
20 hours ago
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan left, walks with his staff through East...
Associated Press

White House defends response to Ohio toxic train derailment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday defended its response to a toxic freight train derailment in Ohio two weeks ago, even as local leaders and members of Congress demanded that more be done. The Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, left toxic chemicals spilled or burned off, prompting evacuations and fears of […]
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Lawsuit: Mentally ill man froze to death in Alabama jail