Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fetterman case highlights common stroke, depression link

Feb 17, 2023, 11:04 AM | Updated: 4:32 pm
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., arrives for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to a joint...

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., arrives for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman is seeking treatment for severe depression months after having a stroke.

Here’s what’s known about the conditions.

WHAT IS A STROKE?

Strokes are a leading cause of death worldwide and affect almost 800,000 Americans each year. The World Health Organization estimates that about 1 in 4 people will have a stroke at some point in their lives.

Fetterman had the most common kind of stroke, caused by clots that block a blood vessel to the brain. The less common kind is due to a a burst or bleeding blood vessel.

Brain cells can begin to die within minutes. There can be one-sided paralysis and problems with speech and cognition, but quick treatment with clot-busting medication can lead to a full or partial recovery.

Fetterman, 53, had a serious stroke last May, and went on to win a highly publicized Senate race against GOP challenger Mehmet Oz. The aftereffects include difficulty processing spoken conversation, but his doctor has said his thinking ability is intact.

WHAT IS DEPRESSION?

Depression is a mood disorder that can cause intense feelings of persistent sadness, anxiety and hopelessness. It is thought to impair the function of chemicals that carry messages between brain cells.

Depression affects about 16 million Americans every year, or about 1 in 6 adults globally.

Fetterman had bouts of depression before his stroke and his office announced Thursday that he had checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to treat his depression, which worsened recently.

Depression is typically treated with medication and psychotherapy. Studies have shown both can help post-stroke depression, but more research is needed to determine which antidepressants are most effective after strokes, according to guidance from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

IS THERE A LINK BETWEEN STROKES AND DEPRESSION?

Depression occurs after a stroke in about 1 in 3 patients, said Dr. Will Cronenwett, psychiatry chief at Northwestern University’s Feinberg medical school.

There may be a biological reason, with some evidence suggesting that strokes might cause brain changes that lead to thinking difficulties affecting how people perceive the world, and that in turn could lead to depression, Cronenwett said.

Strokes can also have a psychological impact, making it hard for some people to accept that they may have new limitations. In some people, that adjustment can lead to depression.

“Depression doesn’t have to happen immediately after a stroke; it can happen years later. But living as a stroke survivor does raise your risk for having depressive episodes,” Cronenwett said.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner: @LindseyTanner

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

2nd shooting this year at largest Indiana mall wounds 1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A person was shot Friday at an Indianapolis shopping mall in the second shooting there this year, police said. “IMPD officers are on scene of a report of a single person shot at Castleton Square Mall,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted in the late afternoon. “Officers used a tourniquet on the […]
17 hours ago
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan left, walks with his staff through East...
Associated Press

White House defends response to toxic train derailment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday defended its response to a toxic freight train derailment in Ohio two weeks ago, even as local leaders and members of Congress demanded that more be done. The Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, left toxic chemicals spilled or burned off, prompting evacuations and fears of […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/17/2023

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street after paring losses from the morning. The S&P 500 still posted its first back-to-back weekly declines since the turn of the year. The index lost 0.3% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, while the Nasdaq composite fell. Stocks have hit turbulence in February after shooting higher in January […]
17 hours ago
Former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, center, walkes to federal court with his attorney...
Associated Press

Former Theranos exec seeks to avoid lengthy prison sentence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani returned to federal court Friday in a last-ditch attempt to stay out of prison while appealing a jury’s verdict convicting him of orchestrating a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes. Besides overseeing arguments about Balwani’s attempt to delay the start […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Wall Street closes another bumpy week with a mixed finish

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed another bumpy week with a mixed performance on Friday amid worries that inflation is not cooling as quickly or as smoothly as hoped. The S&P fell 0.3% after paring a bigger loss from the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129 points, or 0.4%, after coming back […]
17 hours ago
FILE - A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo., on Oct. 12, 2020. Packers S...
Associated Press

Meat plant cleaning service fined $1.5M for hiring minors

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of the country’s largest cleaning services for food processing companies employed more than 100 children in dangerous jobs at 13 meatpacking plants across the country, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday as it announced over $1.5 million in civil penalties. The investigation into Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, began […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Fetterman case highlights common stroke, depression link