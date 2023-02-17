Close
2nd shooting this year at largest Indiana mall wounds 1

Feb 17, 2023, 3:31 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A male was shot Friday at an Indianapolis shopping mall in the second shooting there this year, police said.

The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound inside the Castleton Square mall, and mall security gave him medical attention before police arrived, Officer William Young, of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said at the scene.

“He is stable, awake and breathing,” Young said. “We do not believe there are any other injuries at this time.”

IMPD tweeted shortly after the shooting that “officers used a tourniquet on the victim for first aid. The suspect is no longer on scene.”

The male who was shot was taken to a hospital. No additional information was immediately available about his condition. His age hasn’t been disclosed.

The mall was placed on a quick lockdown moments after the shooting and later closed for the rest of the evening, Young said.

Investigators were speaking with “persons of interest,” Young said.

“We will be out here for some time trying to piece together what exactly occurred,” he said.

The mall, on the far northeast side of Indianapolis, is the largest mall in the state of Indiana, according to its website. Mall representatives and the mall’s owner, Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group, did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the shooting.

On Jan. 3, a 16-year-old boy died and a man was hospitalized after a shooting in a parking lot outside an entrance to the mall.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

