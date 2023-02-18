Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale weighs sharing water again with nearby community

Feb 17, 2023, 5:00 PM
A hose from John Hornewers tanker fills up Britney Kellums in-ground water tank in a home shes rent...
A hose from John Hornewers tanker fills up Britney Kellums in-ground water tank in a home shes renting in Rio Verde Foothills, Arizona, U.S. on January 7, 2023.
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale will consider a joint plan with Maricopa County that would supply water again to a community that had its access cut off.

The Scottsdale City Council is scheduled to meet Feb. 21 about a potential new agreement to re-open a supply of water for nearby unincorporated Rio Verde Foothills.

Under the new proposal, Rio Verde residents would have temporary access to city water for up to three years. The county would try to establish a moratorium on building permits in the impacted area.

Officials say the agreement is dependent on the city also getting more water resources from a third party. The city would treat the water and make it available for delivery countywide. The city would also get reimbursed for the costs from the county.

The city’s current drought management plan called for access to be restricted beginning Jan. 1. Scottsdale officials said the city needs to guarantee there is enough for its own residents amid a deep, long-lasting drought.

Rio Verde residents went to Maricopa County Superior Court last month to request an injunction that would require Scottsdale to temporarily resume water-sharing.

A judge said the court could not step in on water policy decisions.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Valley Metro)...
KTAR.com

Ridership on Valley Metro light rail soars during week of Super Bowl

Valley Metro's light rail saw an uptick in ridership of 60% during the week Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs was in town.
17 hours ago
Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, second from left, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, fourth from lef...
Kevin Stone

Arizona officials hopeful for action after Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s border visit

Freshman Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani welcomed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the border in Cochise County on Thursday.
17 hours ago
(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Arizona investigates Kroger-Albertsons merger, cites antitrust concerns

Arizona launched an antitrust investigation Thursday into the proposed merger between Fry's Foods parent company and Albertsons.
17 hours ago
Roosevelt Lake (SRP Photo)...
KTAR.com

Strong winter of precipitation helps boost metro Phoenix reservoir levels

Metro Phoenix reservoir levels have risen in recent months as a result of an above-average stretch of precipitation across the state.
17 hours ago
In this U.S. Navy handout, sailors prepare material recovered in the Atlantic Ocean from a high-alt...
Kevin Stone

Rep. Ruben Gallego: Military should have been better prepared for balloon response

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona said the Department of Defense should know that not every unidentified object in the sky is a threat.
17 hours ago
Jesus Baez-Franco, left, and Oscar Baez-Franco...
KTAR.com

2 Mesa brothers arrested, including 1 accused of murder, after roommate shot

Two brothers were arrested Thursday after one of their roommates was shot and killed through a bedroom door at their Mesa apartment, authorities said.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Scottsdale weighs sharing water again with nearby community